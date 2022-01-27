Alaska Air Group delivers strong fourth quarter 2021 and full-year results

SEATTLE, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) today announced another quarter of improvement in its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, and provided an outlook for the first quarter ending March 31, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Alaska Airlines) (PRNewswire)

"While recovery in our industry is never linear, our caring and dedicated people and the strength of our competitive advantages position us for success no matter what challenges we face," said CEO Ben Minicucci. "Despite operational disruption from omicron and severe winter weather in December, our fourth quarter adjusted pre-tax margin was 2.4%, marking one of the industry's most profitable performances in Q4 and the second half of the year. We have laid a solid foundation for our return to 100% of our pre-COVID flying by summer 2022 and we're poised to grow from there."

Alaska's fourth quarter and full year 2021 results reflect a disciplined focus on cost management and a measured approach to bringing back capacity in recovery. In addition to delivering profitability in the second half of the year, Alaska's financial performance enabled the company to restore its debt-to-capitalization ratio to pre-pandemic levels in the fourth quarter, priming the airlines for profitable growth in 2022.

Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year:

Reported net income for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) of $18 million , or $0.14 per diluted share, and $478 million , or $3.77 per diluted share. These results compare to a net loss for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 of $447 million , or $3.60 per share, and $1.3 billion , or $10.72 per share.

Reported net income for the fourth quarter and net loss for the full year 2021, excluding special items and mark-to-market fuel hedge accounting adjustments, of $31 million , or $0.24 per diluted share, and $256 million , or $2.03 per share. These results compare to a net loss for the fourth quarter and full year 2020, excluding special items and mark-to-market fuel hedge accounting adjustments, of $316 million , or $2.54 per share, and $1.3 billion , or $10.17 per share.

Reported adjusted pre-tax margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 of 2.4%, marking the second profitable quarter on an adjusted basis since the onset of the pandemic.

Recorded $42 million and $151 million of incentive pay in the fourth quarter and full year 2021 earned by employees for meeting or exceeding cash flow, cost management, and safety goals, representing approximately three weeks pay for most employees.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity at Year End:

Reported a debt-to-capitalization ratio of 49%, a reduction of 12 points from December 31, 2020, and the lowest level since the first quarter of 2020.

For the full year, generated $138 million in operating cash flows, net of Payroll Support Program grant funds received.

Repaid $112 million in debt in the fourth quarter, bringing total debt payments to $1.3 billion for the year.

Held $3.1 billion in unrestricted cash and marketable securities as of December 31, 2021 .

Operational Updates and Milestones for the Fourth Quarter:

Announced nonstop service between Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Miami , marking the 100th nonstop destination from Alaska's Seattle hub.

Expanded one world partnership with new West Coast international flights between Portland and London Heathrow on British Airways and between Seattle and Helsinki on Finnair. Expanded service will provide Alaska's guests more than 100 nonstop flights on one world partners from the West Coast to Europe by summer 2022.

Launched new MVP Gold 100k tier for Mileage Plan members, providing enhanced benefits for those traveling 100,000 miles or more in one year.

Named the safest U.S. airline by AirlineRatings.com in their annual Top 20 Safest Airline Report.

Received four 737-9 aircraft during the quarter, bringing total additions in 2021 to 11.

Began nonstop service to Belize from Seattle and Los Angeles in November, marking the fourth country Alaska flies to from its West Coast hubs.

Fourth Quarter Environmental, Social, and Governance Updates:

Announced the appointment of Diana Birkett Rakow as senior vice president of public affairs and sustainability, emphasizing Alaska's commitment to protect the places it flies and support the communities it serves.

Announced collaboration with ZeroAvia to begin development on a hydrogen-electric powertrain engine capable of flying regional aircraft in excess of 500 nautical miles.

Expanded inflight sustainability efforts by trading plastic water bottles and cups for Boxed Water Is Better® plant-based cartons and recyclable paper cups. This change will eliminate an estimated 1.8 million pounds of single-use plastics over the next year.

Launched partnership with travel2change, a Hawaii -based social and environmental impact organization that connects travelers with sustainable volunteer projects while visiting Hawaii .

The following table reconciles the company's reported GAAP net income (loss) per share (EPS) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 to adjusted amounts.



Three Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020 (in millions, except per share amounts) Dollars

Diluted EPS

Dollars

EPS Reported GAAP net income (loss) and diluted EPS $ 18

$ 0.14

$ (447)

$ (3.60) Payroll support program wage offset —

—

(22)

(0.18) Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments 21

0.16

(8)

(0.06) Special items - impairment charges and other (6)

(0.05)

277

2.23 Special items - restructuring charges 2

0.02

(102)

(0.82) Special items - merger-related costs —

—

1

0.01 Special items - net non-operating —

—

26

0.21 Income tax effect on special items and fuel hedge adjustments (4)

(0.03)

(41)

(0.33) Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) and diluted EPS $ 31

$ 0.24

$ (316)

$ (2.54)





Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020 (in millions, except per share amounts) Dollars

Diluted EPS

Dollars

EPS Reported GAAP net income (loss) and diluted EPS $ 478

$ 3.77

$ (1,324)

$ (10.72) Payroll support program wage offset (914)

(7.21)

(782)

(6.33) Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments (47)

(0.37)

(8)

(0.06) Special items - impairment charges and other (1)

(0.01)

627

5.08 Special items - restructuring charges (10)

(0.08)

220

1.78 Special items - merger-related costs —

—

6

0.05 Special items - net non-operating —

—

26

0.21 Income tax effect on special items and fuel hedge adjustments 238

1.87

(21)

(0.18) Non-GAAP adjusted net loss and diluted EPS $ (256)

$ (2.03)

$ (1,256)

$ (10.17)

Statistical data, as well as a reconciliation of the reported non-GAAP financial measures, can be found in the accompanying tables. A glossary of financial terms can be found on the last page of this release.

A conference call regarding the fourth quarter and full year results will be streamed online at 8:30 a.m. PST on January 27, 2022. It can be accessed at www.alaskaair.com/investors. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available after the conclusion of the call.

References in this update to "Air Group," "Company," "we," "us," and "our" refer to Alaska Air Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless otherwise specified.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements subject to the safe harbor protection provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual outcomes to be materially different from those indicated by any forward-looking statements. For a comprehensive discussion of potential risk factors, see Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, as well as in other documents filed by the Company with the SEC after the date thereof. Some of these risks include the risks associated with contagious illnesses and contagion, such as COVID-19, general economic conditions, increases in operating costs including fuel, competition, labor costs and relations, our indebtedness, inability to meet cost reduction goals, seasonal fluctuations in our financial results, an aircraft accident, and changes in laws and regulations. All of the forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the risk factors discussed therein. We operate in a continually changing business environment, and new risk factors emerge from time to time. Management cannot predict such new risk factors, nor can it assess the impact, if any, of such new risk factors on our business or events described in any forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this report to conform them to actual results. Over time, our actual results, performance or achievements will likely differ from the anticipated results, performance, or achievements that are expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements, and such differences might be significant and materially adverse.

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We emphasize Next-Level Care for our guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With the alliance and our additional airline partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) Alaska Air Group, Inc.































Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in millions, except per share amounts) 2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change Operating Revenues:





















Passenger revenues $ 1,715

$ 657

161 %

$ 5,499

$ 3,019

82 % Mileage Plan other revenues 129

108

19 %

461

374

23 % Cargo and other 55

43

28 %

216

173

25 % Total Operating Revenues 1,899

808

135 %

6,176

3,566

73 %























Operating Expenses:





















Wages and benefits 637

474

34 %

2,218

2,053

8 % Variable incentive pay 42

65

(35) %

151

130

16 % Payroll support program wage offset —

(22)

NM

(914)

(782)

17 % Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses 426

155

175 %

1,279

723

77 % Aircraft maintenance 92

77

19 %

364

321

13 % Aircraft rent 66

70

(6) %

254

299

(15) % Landing fees and other rentals 141

94

50 %

555

417

33 % Contracted services 68

43

58 %

235

181

30 % Selling expenses 50

18

178 %

173

101

71 % Depreciation and amortization 100

100

— %

394

420

(6) % Food and beverage service 42

20

110 %

139

90

54 % Third-party regional carrier expense 41

36

14 %

147

128

15 % Other 159

97

64 %

507

407

25 % Special items - impairment charges and other (6)

277

NM

(1)

627

NM Special items - restructuring charges 2

(102)

NM

(10)

220

NM Special items - merger-related costs —

1

NM

—

6

NM Total Operating Expenses 1,860

1,403

33 %

5,491

5,341

3 % Operating Income (Loss) 39

(595)

NM

685

(1,775)

NM Non-operating Income (Expense):





















Interest income 6

8

(25) %

25

31

(19) % Interest expense (27)

(34)

(21) %

(128)

(98)

31 % Interest capitalized 2

3

(33) %

11

11

— % Other - net 9

1

NM

36

17

NM Special charges - net non-operating —

(26)

NM

—

(26)

NM Total Non-operating Expense (10)

(48)

(79) %

(56)

(65)

(14) % Income (Loss) Before Income Tax 29

(643)





629

(1,840)



Income tax (benefit) expense 11

(196)





151

(516)



Net Income (Loss) $ 18

$ (447)





$ 478

$ (1,324)



























Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 0.14

$ (3.60)





$ 3.82

$ (10.72)



Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 0.14

$ (3.60)





$ 3.77

$ (10.72)



























Shares used for computation:





















Basic 125.708

124.013





125.063

123.450



Diluted 127.284

124.013





126.775

123.450



























Cash dividend declared per share $ —

$ —





$ —

$ 0.375





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)





Alaska Air Group, Inc.













As of December 31 (in millions) 2021

2020 ASSETS





Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 470

$ 1,370 Marketable securities 2,646

1,976 Total cash and marketable securities 3,116

3,346 Receivables - net 546

480 Inventories and supplies - net 62

57 Prepaid expenses, assets held-for-sale, and other current assets 196

123 Total Current Assets 3,920

4,006







Property and Equipment





Aircraft and other flight equipment 8,127

7,761 Other property and equipment 1,489

1,398 Deposits for future flight equipment 384

583

10,000

9,742 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 3,862

3,531 Total Property and Equipment - Net 6,138

6,211







Operating lease assets 1,453

1,400 Goodwill and intangible assets 2,044

2,050 Other noncurrent assets 396

379 Other Assets 3,893

3,829







Total Assets $ 13,951

$ 14,046









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)





Alaska Air Group, Inc.













As of December 31 (in millions) 2021

2020 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities





Accounts payable $ 200

$ 108 Accrued wages, vacation and payroll taxes 457

527 Air traffic liability 1,163

1,073 Other accrued liabilities 625

424 Deferred revenue 912

733 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 268

290 Current portion of long-term debt 366

1,138 Total Current Liabilities 3,991

4,293







Long-Term Debt, Net of Current Portion 2,173

2,357







Noncurrent Liabilities





Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,279

1,268 Deferred income taxes 578

407 Deferred revenue 1,446

1,544 Obligation for pension and postretirement medical benefits 305

665 Other liabilities 378

524 Total Noncurrent Liabilities 3,986

4,408







Commitments and Contingencies













Shareholders' Equity





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, Authorized: 5,000,000 shares, none issued or outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value, Authorized: 400,000,000 shares, Issued: 2021 - 135,255,808 shares; 2020 - 133,567,534 shares, Outstanding: 2021 - 125,905,864 shares; 2020 - 124,217,590 shares 1

1 Capital in excess of par value 494

391 Treasury stock (common), at cost: 2021 - 9,349,944 shares; 2020 - 9,349,944 shares (674)

(674) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (262)

(494) Retained earnings 4,242

3,764

3,801

2,988 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 13,951

$ 14,046

SUMMARY CASH FLOW (unaudited)









Alaska Air Group, Inc.





















(in millions) Year Ended

December 31, 2021

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021(a)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021(b) Cash Flows from Operating Activities:









Net income $ 478

$ 460

$ 18 Non-cash reconciling items 434

322

112 Changes in working capital 118

119

(1) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,030

901

129











Cash Flows from Investing Activities:









Property and equipment additions (292)

(190)

(102) Other investing activities (716)

(753)

37 Net cash used in investing activities (1,008)

(943)

(65)











Cash Flows used in Financing Activities: (914)

(825)

(89)











Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (892)

(867)

(25) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,386

1,386

519 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period $ 494

$ 519

$ 494











Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,030







Payroll support program grant funds received(c) (892)







Net cash provided by operating activities, ex. PSP grant funds received $ 138









(a) As reported in Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2021. (b) Cash flows for the three months ended December 31, 2021, can be calculated by subtracting cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, as reported in Form 10-Q for the third quarter 2021, from the year ended December 31, 2021. (c) As reported in Note 2 in Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2021.

OPERATING STATISTICS SUMMARY (unaudited)















Alaska Air Group, Inc.















































Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change Consolidated Operating Statistics:(a)





















Revenue passengers (000) 9,196

3,916

134.8%

32,407

17,927

80.8% RPMs (000,000) "traffic" 11,279

4,366

158.3%

38,598

20,493

88.3% ASMs (000,000) "capacity" 14,207

9,631

47.5%

52,445

37,114

41.3% Load factor 79.4%

45.3%

34.1 pts

73.6%

55.2%

18.4 pts Yield 15.20¢

15.06¢

0.9%

14.25¢

14.73¢

(3.3)% RASM 13.36¢

8.39¢

59.2%

11.78¢

9.61¢

22.6% CASMex(b) 10.12¢

11.35¢

(10.8)%

9.80¢

12.25¢

(20.0)% Economic fuel cost per gallon(b) $2.26

$1.39

62.6%

$2.02

$1.58

27.8% Fuel gallons (000,000) 179

117

53.0%

656

461

42.3% ASMs per gallon 79.4

82.3

(3.6)%

79.9

80.5

(0.7)% Average full-time equivalent employees (FTEs) 21,043

16,050

31.1%

19,375

17,596

10.1% Mainline Operating Statistics:





















Revenue passengers (000) 6,900

2,545

171.1%

23,268

12,280

89.5% RPMs (000,000) "traffic" 10,078

3,622

178.2%

33,755

17,438

93.6% ASMs (000,000) "capacity" 12,737

8,047

58.3%

45,741

31,387

45.7% Load factor 79.1%

45.0%

34.1 pts

73.8%

55.6%

18.2 pts Yield 13.97¢

13.54¢

3.2%

13.07¢

13.48¢

(3.0)% RASM 12.39¢

7.73¢

60.3%

10.99¢

9.01¢

22.0% CASMex(b) 9.14¢

10.60¢

(13.8)%

8.96¢

11.57¢

(22.6)% Economic fuel cost per gallon(b) $2.25

$1.37

64.2%

$2.01

$1.59

26.4% Fuel gallons (000,000) 150

88

69.7%

530

358

48.0% ASMs per gallon 84.8

90.9

(6.8)%

86.2

87.7

(1.7)% Average number of FTEs 15,855

11,665

35.9%

14,366

13,214

8.7% Aircraft utilization 10.0

8.3

20.5%

9.7

8.3

16.9% Average aircraft stage length 1,356

1,298

4.5%

1,324

1,272

4.1% Operating fleet(d) 217

197

20 a/c

217

197

20 a/c Regional Operating Statistics:(c)





















Revenue passengers (000) 2,296

1,371

67.5%

9,139

5,647

61.8% RPMs (000,000) "traffic" 1,201

744

61.3%

4,842

3,055

58.5% ASMs (000,000) "capacity" 1,469

1,584

(7.3)%

6,704

5,727

17.1% Load factor 81.7%

47.0%

34.7 pts

72.2%

53.3%

18.9 pts Yield 25.57¢

22.47¢

13.8%

22.49¢

21.90¢

2.7% RASM 21.82¢

11.71¢

86.3%

17.12¢

12.82¢

33.5% Operating Fleet 94

94

— a/c

94

94

— a/c

(a) Except for FTEs, data includes information related to third-party regional capacity purchase flying arrangements. (b) See a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure and Note A for a discussion of potential importance of this measure to investors in the accompanying pages. (c) Data presented includes information related to flights operated by Horizon and third-party carriers. (d) Excludes all aircraft removed from operating service.

Given the unusual nature of 2020, we believe that some analysis of specific financial and operational results compared to 2019 provides meaningful insight. The table below includes comparative results from 2021 to 2019.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND OPERATING STATISTICS - 2021 Compared with 2019 (unaudited) Alaska Air Group, Inc.















































Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2019

Change

2021

2019

Change Passenger revenues $ 1,715

$ 2,057

(17) %

$ 5,499

$ 8,095

(32) % Mileage plan other revenue 129

119

8 %

461

465

(1) % Cargo and other 55

52

6 %

216

221

(2) % Total operating revenues $ 1,899

$ 2,228

(15) %

$ 6,176

$ 8,781

(30) %























Operating expense, excluding fuel and special items $ 1,438

$ 1,500

(4) %

$ 5,137

$ 5,796

(11) % Economic fuel 405

476

(15) %

1,326

1,884

(30) % Special items 17

—

NM

(972)

38

NM Total operating expenses $ 1,860

$ 1,976

(6) %

$ 5,491

$ 7,718

(29) %























Total nonoperating expense $ (10)

$ (9)

11 %

$ (56)

$ (47)

19 % Income before income tax 29

243

(88) %

$ 629

$ 1,016

(38) %























Consolidated Operating Statistics:





















Revenue passengers (000) 9,196

11,715

(22) %

32,407

46,733

(31) % RPMs (000,000) "traffic" 11,279

13,928

(19) %

38,598

56,040

(31) % ASMs (000,000) "capacity" 14,207

16,648

(15) %

52,445

66,654

(21) % Load Factor 79.4%

83.7%

(4.3) pts

73.6%

84.1%

(10.5) pts Yield 15.20¢

14.77¢

3 %

14.25¢

14.45¢

(1) % RASM 13.36¢

13.38¢

— %

11.78¢

13.17¢

(11) % CASMex 10.12¢

9.01¢

12 %

9.80¢

8.70¢

13 % FTEs 21,043

22,506

(7) %

19,375

22,126

(12) %

OPERATING SEGMENTS (unaudited)











Alaska Air Group, Inc.























































Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 (in millions) Mainline

Regional

Horizon

Consolidating

& Other(a)

Air Group

Adjusted(b)

Special

Items(c)

Consolidated Operating revenues

























Passenger revenues $ 1,408

$ 307

$ —

$ —

$ 1,715

$ —

$ 1,715 CPA revenues —

—

84

(84)

—

—

— Mileage Plan other revenue 115

14

—

—

129

—

129 Cargo and other 55

—

—

—

55

—

55 Total Operating Revenues 1,578

321

84

(84)

1,899

—

1,899 Operating Expenses

























Non-fuel operating expenses 1,164

258

101

(85)

1,438

(4)

1,434 Fuel expense 339

66

—

—

405

21

426 Total Operating Expenses 1,503

324

101

(85)

1,843

17

1,860 Total Non-operating Income (Expense) (7)

—

(5)

2

(10)

—

(10) Income (Loss) Before Income Tax $ 68

$ (3)

$ (22)

$ 3

$ 46

$ (17)

$ 29 Pre-tax Margin















2.4 %





1.5 %





























Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 (in millions) Mainline

Regional

Horizon

Consolidating

& Other(a)

Air Group

Adjusted(b)

Special

Items(c)

Consolidated Operating revenues

























Passenger revenues $ 490

$ 167

$ —

$ —

$ 657

$ —

$ 657 CPA revenues —

—

105

(105)

—

—

— Mileage Plan other revenue 90

18

—

—

108

—

108 Cargo and other 42

—

—

1

43

—

43 Total Operating Revenues 622

185

105

(104)

808

—

808 Operating Expenses

























Non-fuel operating expenses 853

266

85

(110)

1,094

154

1,248 Fuel expense 121

42

—

—

163

(8)

155 Total Operating Expenses 974

308

85

(110)

1,257

146

1,403 Total Non-operating Income (Expense) (18)

—

(6)

2

(22)

(26)

(48) Income (Loss) Before Income Tax $ (370)

$ (123)

$ 14

$ 8

$ (471)

$ (172)

$ (643) Pre-tax Margin















(58.3) %





(79.6) %

OPERATING SEGMENTS (unaudited)











Alaska Air Group, Inc.























































Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 (in millions) Mainline

Regional

Horizon

Consolidating

& Other(a)

Air Group

Adjusted(b)

Special

Items(c)

Consolidated Operating revenues

























Passenger revenues $ 4,411

$ 1,088

$ —

$ —

$ 5,499

$ —

$ 5,499 CPA revenues —

—

406

(406)

—

—

— Mileage Plan other revenue 402

59

—

—

461

—

461 Cargo and other 212

—

—

4

216

—

216 Total Operating Revenues 5,025

1,147

406

(402)

6,176

—

6,176 Operating Expenses

























Non-fuel operating expenses 4,101

1,096

373

(433)

5,137

(925)

4,212 Fuel expense 1,065

261

—

—

1,326

(47)

1,279 Total Operating Expenses 5,166

1,357

373

(433)

6,463

(972)

5,491 Total Non-operating Income (Expense) (38)

—

(21)

3

(56)

—

(56) Income (Loss) Before Income Tax $ (179)

$ (210)

$ 12

$ 34

$ (343)

$ 972

$ 629 Pre-tax Margin















(5.6) %





10.2 %





























Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 (in millions) Mainline

Regional

Horizon

Consolidating

& Other(a)

Air Group

Adjusted(b)

Special

Items(c)

Consolidated Operating revenues

























Passenger revenues $ 2,350

$ 669

$ —

$ —

$ 3,019

$ —

$ 3,019 CPA revenues —

—

386

(386)

—

—

— Mileage Plan other revenue 309

65

—

—

374

—

374 Cargo and other 170

—

—

3

173

—

173 Total Operating Revenues 2,829

734

386

(383)

3,566

—

3,566 Operating Expenses

























Non-fuel operating expenses 3,630

993

323

(399)

4,547

71

4,618 Fuel expense 569

162

—

—

731

(8)

723 Total Operating Expenses 4,199

1,155

323

(399)

5,278

63

5,341 Total Non-operating Income (Expense) (19)

—

(22)

2

(39)

(26)

(65) Income (Loss) Before Income Tax $ (1,389)

$ (421)

$ 41

$ 18

$ (1,751)

$ (89)

$ (1,840) Pre-tax Margin















(49.1) %





(51.6) %

(a) Includes consolidating entries, Air Group parent company, McGee Air Services, and other immaterial business units. (b) The Air Group Adjusted column represents the financial information that is reviewed by management to assess performance of operations and determine capital allocation and excludes certain charges. See Note A in the accompanying pages for further information. (c) Includes payroll support program wage offsets, special items and mark-to-market fuel hedge accounting adjustments.

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited)

Alaska Air Group, Inc.

CASM Excluding Fuel and Special Items Reconciliation

















Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in cents) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Consolidated:













CASM 13.09 ¢

14.57 ¢

10.47 ¢

14.39 ¢ Less the following components:













Payroll support program wage offset —

(0.23)

(1.75)

(2.11) Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses 3.00

1.61

2.44

1.95 Special items - impairment charges and other(a) (0.04)

2.89

—

1.69 Special items - restructuring charges(b) 0.01

(1.06)

(0.02)

0.59 Special items - merger-related costs —

0.01

—

0.02 CASM excluding fuel and special items 10.12 ¢

11.35 ¢

9.80 ¢

12.25 ¢















Mainline:













CASM 11.77 ¢

14.11 ¢

9.52 ¢

13.66 ¢ Less the following components:













Payroll support program wage offset —

(0.07)

(1.75)

(2.17) Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses 2.66

1.40

2.33

1.79 Special items - impairment charges and other(a) (0.05)

3.44

—

1.80 Special items - restructuring charges(b) 0.02

(1.27)

(0.02)

0.65 Special items - merger-related costs —

0.01

—

0.02 CASM excluding fuel and special items 9.14 ¢

10.60 ¢

8.96 ¢

11.57 ¢

















(a) Special items - impairment charges and other in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 are primarily comprised of updated estimates of cost associated with leased aircraft that have been retired and removed from the operating fleet but not yet returned to the lessor. (b) Special items - restructuring charges in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 represent adjustments to total estimated cost for pilot incentive leaves as a result of updated recall timing from what was previously anticipated due to schedule changes, training limitations and other factors.

Fuel Reconciliation































Three Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020 (in millions, except for per gallon amounts) Dollars

Cost/Gal

Dollars

Cost/Gal Raw or "into-plane" fuel cost $ 434

$ 2.42

$ 159

$ 1.36 Losses (gains) on settled hedges (29)

(0.16)

4

0.03 Consolidated economic fuel expense $ 405

$ 2.26

$ 163

$ 1.39 Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments 21

0.12

(8)

(0.07) GAAP fuel expense $ 426

$ 2.38

$ 155

$ 1.32 Fuel gallons



179





117

















Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020 (in millions, except for per gallon amounts) Dollars

Cost/Gal

Dollars

Cost/Gal Raw or "into-plane" fuel cost $ 1,383

$ 2.11

$ 713

$ 1.54 Losses (gains) on settled hedges (57)

(0.09)

18

0.04 Consolidated economic fuel expense $ 1,326

$ 2.02

$ 731

$ 1.58 Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments (47)

(0.07)

(8)

(0.01) GAAP fuel expense $ 1,279

$ 1.95

$ 723

$ 1.57 Fuel gallons



656





461

















Debt-to-capitalization, including operating leases (in millions) December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 Long-term debt, net of current portion $ 2,173

$ 2,357 Long-term and current capitalized operating leases 1,547

1,558 COVID-19 Related Borrowings(a) —

734 Adjusted debt, net of current portion of long-term debt $ 3,720

$ 4,649 Shareholders' equity 3,801

2,988 Total Invested Capital $ 7,521

$ 7,637







Debt-to-capitalization ratio, including operating leases 49%

61%

(a) To best reflect our leverage we included the short-term borrowings stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic which are classified as current liabilities in the above calculation. As of December 31, 2021 no such borrowings were outstanding.

Adjusted net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, special items and rent (in millions) December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 Current portion of long-term debt $ 366

$ 1,138 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 268

290 Long-term debt 2,173

2,357 Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,279

1,268 Total adjusted debt 4,086

5,053 Less: Total cash and marketable securities (3,116)

(3,346) Adjusted net debt $ 970

$ 1,707







(in millions) Year Ended December

31, 2021

Year Ended December

31, 2020 GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $ 685

$ (1,775) Adjusted for:





Payroll Support Program wage offset and special items (925)

71 Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments (47)

(8) Depreciation and amortization 394

420 Aircraft rent 254

299 EBITDAR $ 361

$ (993) Adjusted net debt to EBITDAR 2.7x

(1.7x)

Note A: Pursuant to Regulation G, we are providing reconciliations of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures reported on a GAAP basis. We believe that consideration of these non-GAAP financial measures may be important to investors for the following reasons:

By eliminating fuel expense and certain special items (including the payroll support program wage offset, impairment and restructuring charges and merger-related costs) from our unit metrics, we believe that we have better visibility into the results of operations as we focus on cost-reduction initiatives emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic. Our industry is highly competitive and is characterized by high fixed costs, so even a small reduction in non-fuel operating costs can result in a significant improvement in operating results. In addition, we believe that all domestic carriers are similarly impacted by changes in jet fuel costs over the long run, so it is important for management (and thus investors) to understand the impact of (and trends in) company-specific cost drivers such as labor rates and productivity, airport costs, maintenance costs, etc., which are more controllable by management.





Cost per ASM (CASM) excluding fuel and certain special items, such as the payroll support program wage offset, impairment and restructuring charges and merger-related costs, is one of the most important measures used by management and by the Air Group Board of Directors in assessing quarterly and annual cost performance.





Adjusted income before income tax (and other items as specified in our plan documents) is an important metric for the employee incentive plan, which covers the majority of Air Group employees.





CASM excluding fuel and certain special items is a measure commonly used by industry analysts, and we believe it is the basis by which they have historically compared our airline to others in the industry. The measure is also the subject of frequent questions from investors.





Disclosure of the individual impact of certain noted items provides investors the ability to measure and monitor performance both with and without these special items. We believe that disclosing the impact of these items as noted above. Industry analysts and investors consistently measure our performance without these items for better comparability between periods and among other airlines.





Although we disclose our passenger unit revenues, we do not (nor are we able to) evaluate unit revenues excluding the impact that changes in fuel costs have had on ticket prices. Fuel expense represents a large percentage of our total operating expenses. Fluctuations in fuel prices often drive changes in unit revenues in the mid-to-long term. Although we believe it is useful to evaluate non-fuel unit costs for the reasons noted above, we would caution readers of these financial statements not to place undue reliance on unit costs excluding fuel as a measure or predictor of future profitability because of the significant impact of fuel costs on our business.

GLOSSARY OF TERMS

Adjusted net debt - long-term debt, including current portion, plus capitalized operating leases, less cash and marketable securities

Adjusted net debt to EBITDAR - represents net adjusted debt divided by EBITDAR (trailing twelve months earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, special items and rent)

Aircraft Utilization - block hours per day; this represents the average number of hours per day our aircraft are in transit

Aircraft Stage Length - represents the average miles flown per aircraft departure

ASMs - available seat miles, or "capacity"; represents total seats available across the fleet multiplied by the number of miles flown

CASM - operating costs per ASM, or "unit cost"; represents all operating expenses including fuel and special items

CASMex - operating costs excluding fuel and special items per ASM; this metric is used to help track progress toward reduction of non-fuel operating costs since fuel is largely out of our control

Debt-to-capitalization ratio - represents adjusted debt (long-term debt plus capitalized operating lease liabilities) divided by total equity plus adjusted debt

Diluted Earnings per Share - represents earnings per share (EPS) using fully diluted shares outstanding

Diluted Shares - represents the total number of shares that would be outstanding if all possible sources of conversion, such as stock options, were exercised

Economic Fuel - best estimate of the cash cost of fuel, net of the impact of our fuel-hedging program

Load Factor - RPMs as a percentage of ASMs; represents the number of available seats that were filled with paying passengers

Mainline - represents flying Boeing 737, Airbus 320 and Airbus 321neo family jets and all associated revenues and costs

Productivity - number of revenue passengers per full-time equivalent employee

RASM - operating revenue per ASMs, or "unit revenue"; operating revenue includes all passenger revenue, freight & mail, Mileage Plan and other ancillary revenue; represents the average total revenue for flying one seat one mile

Regional - represents capacity purchased by Alaska from Horizon and SkyWest. In this segment, Regional records actual on-board passenger revenue, less costs such as fuel, distribution costs, and payments made to Horizon and SkyWest under the respective capacity purchased arrangement (CPAs). Additionally, Regional includes an allocation of corporate overhead such as IT, finance, other administrative costs incurred by Alaska and on behalf of Horizon.

RPMs - revenue passenger miles, or "traffic"; represents the number of seats that were filled with paying passengers; one passenger traveling one mile is one RPM

Yield - passenger revenue per RPM; represents the average revenue for flying one passenger one mile

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alaska Air Group