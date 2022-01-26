LifeQuotes.com Celebrates 400,000th Customer Milestone, Confirms Life Insurance Prices at All-Time Lows Despite COVID Pandemic

DARIEN, Ill., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeQuotes.com, the online insurtech that offers comparative quotes from 40 leading life insurers and allows customers to purchase from the company of their choice, today announced reaching 400,000 customers insured and confirmed that life insurance prices are now at all-time lows despite rising COVID deaths.

LifeQuotes CEO, Robert Bland, remarked, "Our business model is firing on all cylinders. We just completed our 11th consecutive year of profitability and recorded a 20 percent increase in delivered policies for 2021 vs. 2020. And we're off to a jackrabbit start so far in 2022 with submitted applications up 55 percent vs. the same period in 2021. Revenue streams from new business, returning customers and renewal income are all contributing nicely to what we expect will be a growth year in 2022."

The LifeQuotes proprietary technology enables easy, instant comparison of life insurance rates among leading insurers. Hallmarks of the LifeQuotes platform are anonymous quoting and a buying process that discloses actual underwriting guidelines to all customers on a pre-purchase basis resulting in fewer rate-ups and declines. The comparative selection of 40 insurers' rates ensures maximum savings. About 10 of the 40 listed insurers are currently providing instant-decision underwriting, which is a hit with life insurance shoppers. Salaried telephone specialists assist and inform without any sales pressure.

"We're thrilled to have reached 400,000 customers insured," said vice president, Michelle Zieba. "Against the sobering backdrop of rising COVID deaths, we want consumers to know that life insurance prices are currently at all-time lows, making this an ideal window of opportunity to buy."

A recent Reuters analysis revealed that COVID deaths hit an 11-month high on Sunday.

Other unique attributes of the content-rich LifeQuotes.com platform include automatic quoting of Final Expense, Term Life, Whole Life and Universal Life, no-exam plans up to $2.5 million and accidental death plans.

Bland continued, "Our selection, savings and service model resonates well with today's COVID-weary life insurance shoppers. The instant quote technology that we pioneered and brought to market enables us to render more accurate quotes and happy outcomes to applicants, including those who have health histories such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer, sleep apnea, anxiety and more."

A 24x7 live feed of the LifeQuotes.com customer reviews, now numbering in excess of 108,000 and averaging 4.66 Stars, can be viewed at www.lifequotes.com/liferequest/customerReview.jsp

Rayna S. of East St. Louis, IL, remarked, "Very professional, detailed and knowledgeable."

Zieba continued, "LifeQuotes.com recommends that owners of life insurance review their policies at least every 5 years. Many owners of term life insurance policies do not realize that their policies might contain the right to convert all or part of their term life policy to a permanent policy with no health questions or medical exam."

Life insurance rates are at all-time lows

The chart of sample monthly premiums below reveals the best possible monthly prices for a 10-year term life policy. Most 10-year term life policies are renewable, without evidence of insurability, to age 90+ and may be convertible to permanent insurance without having to undergo further underwriting. Other initial rate guarantee periods such as 15, 20, 25, 30 years and longer are also available as are Universal Life and Whole Life, both of which can provide a level death benefit and level premiums for life.

10 Year Team Life (Longer periods are available)

Best Female Monthly Rates

Best Male Monthly Rates Age $100,000 $250,000 $500,000 $1,000,000

$100,000 $250,000 $500,000 $1,000,000 25-35 $7 $9 $11 $16

$7 $10 $13 $20 40 $8 $11 $15 $22

$8 $12 $17 $24 45 $10 $15 $24 $38

$11 $17 $27 $46 50 $13 $21 $33 $57

$14 $24 $41 $69 55 $18 $28 $50 $90

$20 $37 $67 $119 60 $24 $41 $73 $133

$30 $65 $114 $195 65 $35 $66 $122 $216

$44 $102 $191 $340 70 $57 $109 $197 $366

$87 $178 $317 $555 75 $98 $239 $454 $771

$139 $333 $639 $1,210

The sample premiums shown above assume that the applicant is in good health and has no ratable medical issues. Customers who want quotes and advice by phone can talk to our licensed specialists by calling (800) 556-9393.

Having an adequate amount of life insurance in place is important and everybody's situation is unique. Here are some LifeQuotes.com guidelines:

For people who work and have dependents, children or a mortgage: 10-15 times annual income

For home caregivers: $300,000 minimum

For burial-only coverage: $10,000 - $25,000

Accolades for LifeQuotes.com:

2022: LifeQuotes celebrates 400,000 th customer milestone

2021: LifeQuotes.com celebrates 1,000 Google Reviews averaging 4.8 stars

"2017 Life Insurance Innovation" award winner… Life Insurance Direct Marketing Association

"The premier Web site in terms of details and ease of use..." -- Yahoo! FINANCE

Twice Ranked #1 life insurance website by Kiplinger's

Named a "100 Most useful website" by MSN Money

Past Winner: Forbes' "Best of the Web"

The best web site I've found..." -- Dallas Morning News

"...we'd recommend you do your insurance shopping here..." -- Barron's

"...outstanding - as good as a Web site on insurance can possibly be. Hats off and a gold star to the top insurance site on the Web." -- Insurance for Dummies

No questions asked life insurance soars in popularity

LifeQuotes.com has a good selection of "no health questions asked" policies for people age 25-85. Two such policies are the Term Life to Age 70 policy up to $50,000 for ages 25-65 and a Whole Life policy up to $25,000 for ages 45-85. While not available to people who are terminally ill or institutionalized, the no-health-question policies are made available by use of regulatory-approved waiting periods.

No Health Questions Asked Term Life to Age 70 Male and Female Monthly Rates Age $15,000 $20,000 $25,000 $50,000 25-65 $40 $48 $50 $69 Coverage begins after 6-month wait Not in AK, AR, ID, ME, MD, MO, MT, NC, NM, NV, NY, SD, OR, UT, WA

No Health Questions Asked Whole Life: Premiums and Coverage Remain Level for Life Female Monthly Rates

Male Monthly Rates Age $10,000 $15,000 $20,000 $25,000

Age $10,000 $15,000 $20,000 $25,000 45 $28 $41 $55 $68

45 $36 $54 $72 $89 50 $30 $45 $60 $74

50 $40 $60 $79 $99 55 $37 $56 $74 $92

55 $45 $68 $90 $112 60 $43 $64 $84 $105

60 $57 $85 $113 $141 65 $50 $74 $99 $123

65 $68 $102 $136 $170 70 $64 $95 $127 $158

70 $87 $130 $172 $215 75 $88 $132 $176 $220

75 $113 $169 $226 $282 80 $127 $190 $253 $316

80 $157 $235 $313 $391 85 $158 $236 $314 $393

85 $193 $288 $384 $480 Coverage begins after 24 month wait

About LifeQuotes.com

LifeQuotes.com is an insurtech pioneer that caters to self-directed life insurance shoppers at www.lifequotes.com. The company's innovative technology allows customers to instantly view quotes from 40 insurers and buy from the company of their choice on a paperless basis. The company's comparative rater also reveals underwriting guidelines for improved accuracy. More than 400,000 people have purchased policies through LifeQuotes.com since the firm's founding in 1984. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the insurtech market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 42.4% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach $46 billion by 2028.

Survey Methodology, Participating Insurers

Life insurance policies described, quoted, shown and illustrated in this press release may not be available in all states and certain terms may vary by state where required by state law. The supplemental policies described provide limited benefits and are NOT comprehensive health insurance or major medical insurance and they do NOT satisfy a person's individual obligation to secure the requirements of minimum essential coverage under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). For more information about the ACA, refer to http://www.HealthCare.gov. Policies examined include American Family Life Insurance Company, Madison, WI, policy form ICC14-LD10001; American National Insurance Company, Galveston, TX, policy form ART 12; Assurity Life Insurance Company, Lincoln, NE, policy form I L1702; Banner Life Insurance Company, Urbana, MD, policy form ICC08-LIA, and William Penn Life Insurance Company, Garden City, NY, policy form LIA-WP, both Legal & General America companies; Foresters Financial of Toronto, Canada, under form ICC16 770620; Haven Life Insurance Agency, Issued by C.M Life Insurance Agency, LLC, a subsidiary of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (Mass Mutual) of Springfield, MA. Policy form # ICC19PCM-SI 0819); Lincoln Life & Annuity Insurance Company of New York, Syracuse, NY, policy form LEF06321-18_7-10, and The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, Fort Wayne, IN, policy form LEF06321_5-12, both insurance company affiliates of Lincoln National Corporation, whose marketing name is Lincoln Financial Group; John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A) of Boston, MA 02117, on policy form number ICC16 2016TERM and John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York, Valhalla, NY 10595, Minnesota Life Insurance Company and Securian Life Insurance Company of St. Paul, MN under policy number F76777-15; Pacific Life Insurance Company of Newport Beach, CA, policy form P16YLT. North American Company for Life & Health Insurance, Chicago, IL, policy form LS174; Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company of Horsham, PA, under policy form ICC13-LT; Principal Life Insurance Company of Des Moines, IA, under policy form ICC17 SN 104; Protective Life and Annuity, Birmingham, AL, policy form TI-15; Pruco Life Insurance Company of New Jersey, Newark, NJ, policy form ORD 96200-2010, member companies of Prudential Financial, Inc., Newark, NJ; Sagicor Life Insurance Company of Scottsdale, AZ under form number 1000; The Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance Company of Massachusetts, Woburn, MA, policy form A91-OSV (SBLI and The No Nonsense Life Insurance Company are registered trademarks of The Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance Company of Massachusetts; Transamerica Life Insurance Company, Cedar Rapids, IA, policy form 1-304 11-107, both AEGON companies; Vantis Life Insurance Company, Windsor, CT, policy form # ICC17DTC; United of Omaha Life Insurance Company, Omaha, NE, policy form LAP1099, a Mutual of Omaha affiliate company. Copyright 1984-2022 Life Quotes, Inc. All rights reserved.

