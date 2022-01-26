Kindred Group's Q4 report 2021 and invitation to conference call

VALLETTA, Malta, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group plc will publish its interim report for the fourth quarter 2021 and year-end report 2021 on Wednesday 9 February 2022 at 07.30 (CEST).

In connection with this, Kindred Group's CEO Henrik Tjärnström will host a web presentation in English at 10.00 (CEST) which is web casted live on https://www.kindredgroup.com/q42021.

To participate in the telephone conference in connection with the presentation, please call:

UK: +44 33 3300 9268

US: +1 646 7224 957

SE: +46 8 566 42 703

Please call in well in advance for registration. There will be an opportunity to ask questions after the presentation.

For more information, contact:

Patrick Kortman, Head of Corporate Development & Investor Relations, +46 723 877 438

Linda Lyth, Investor Relations Manager, +46 767 681 337

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3491800/1524692.pdf Press release - Invitation to Q4 presentation 9 Feb 2022

View original content:

SOURCE Kindred Group