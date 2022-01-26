EarthKind Announces the Winner of its National Harmony Hero Program

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthKind, the nation's leading plant-based pest prevention company, is thrilled to announce that the winner of its Harmony Hero Award program is North Texas teacher, Kim Aman.

Over the past year, EarthKind has recognized one U.S. teacher each month under its Harmony Hero Award program, a branch of its overarching Year of the Monarch initiative. Through a rigorous nomination and selection process, which included a selection committee of entomologists, scientists, conservationists, teachers were chosen for implementing innovative, impactful student curriculums focused on protecting the Monarch butterfly and connecting students with nature. The award program was run through American Sweepstakes.

Aman has been selected as the program's cumulative winner, receiving the grand prize of an all-expense paid trip for the winner and three guests, to Mexico's Kingdom of Monarchs Habitat a biosphere managed by WWF, in March 2022 to see the winter home of the Monarchs.

Aman impressed judges with her GrowGardenGrow program, which works with 13 schools to bring outdoor garden-based learning to 3,000 students each month in North Texas. Here, she instills valuable curriculums to students about the environment, sustainability, their connectedness to the planet, and about monarch protection and migration.

"Monarchs are highlights of our program. The twice a year migration of the Monarchs are spectacular events in our gardens that are prepared by planting milkweed and pollinators. Students track migrations, gather data, and tag them for Monarch Watch research every year. We celebrate them on every level and pause to enjoy them as they flutter through our gardens," comments Aman.

Aman also teaches students how to be mindful about their usage of resources and water, how to compost, investigate soil, and how to look for season patterns in nature. "Our students are agents of change. We teach them to respect the environment, to protect the monarchs and to create native spaces for animals to thrive in. The biggest takeaway they gain from our garden programs is the magical connections with nature. Creating healthier, happier and smarter kids is what we're all about," she adds.

During the pandemic, Aman started the North Texas School Garden Network to better build the monarch movement and support monarch migration in her region. The program works with different educators to help implement sustainable school gardens in their communities. At a national level, Aman also works with the Slow Food USA Garden Network to strengthen the school garden movement across the country.

"Aman has been a trailblazer in eco-education for 30 years," comments Kari Warberg Block, CEO/Founder of EarthKind, "She is a one-of-a-kind leader who imparts new ideas and skills to her students as they move through their educational journeys. Her inspirational impact on children, schools, and her community, along with her commitment to preserving and protecting the threatened Monarch butterfly population, drove our decision in selecting her as the 2021 Harmony Hero award winner."

Two global organizations have played key roles in this innovative program, National Habitat Adventures (NHA) and World Wildlife Fund (WWF). Court Whelan, Ph.D., Director of Sustainability and Conservation Travel Programs and Expedition Leader at Natural Habitat Adventures

will be the monarch expert for this amazing trip to Mexico's Kingdom of Monarchs Habitat which is run by WWF. Each monthly Harmony Heroes winner received a copy of Dr. Whelan's book, A Monarch Migration, Journey through The Monarchs Winter home, plus a Patagonia sling, a Swell bottle and Burt's bees lip balm, all sustainable items to bring along with them should they win the trip. Aman is excited to be taking this with her in March!

In 2022, EarthKind will be working hands-on with Aman, along with the other recognized monthly Harmony Hero winners, to implement Integrated Pest Management (IPM) programs at a state and national level, aimed at reducing pesticide-use and exposure to children in schools.

"I'm so thankful for everyone who has helped bring the Harmony Hero Award program to life. With their enthusiastic support we have been able to build an engaged community across all stakeholders fully committed to protecting the monarchs. And as we embark on a new chapter, I'm filled with gratitude for our nation's eco-educators," adds Warberg Block, "I'm also filled with determination. Together, with our new team of Harmony Heroes, we will fight to create healthier environments for our children, schools, and pollinators. Here's to a groundbreaking 2022!"

