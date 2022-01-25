TransPerfect Wins Grand Stevie Award for Excellence in Sales and Customer Service

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that it has been named a winner of the 15th annual Grand Stevie Awards.

The Grand Stevie is the highest honor of the Stevie Awards® for Sales and Customer Service. Winners cannot apply and are instead chosen based on the total number of awards won in other categories. TransPerfect's employees and teams won fourteen Stevie Awards in total, in addition to the Grand Stevie.

Only ten companies are honored with a Grand Stevie Award each year. TransPerfect earned the distinction alongside DP DHL and IBM, among other industry leaders. All winners were recognized during a virtual award ceremony. The full list can be found here.

For the 2021 Stevie Awards, judges considered more than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes representing 51 countries and virtually every industry. Over 160 professionals took part on specialized judging committees, scoring each organization based on performance across 90 categories. Winners were determined by the average of those scores.

Employees from TransPerfect earned awards in categories such as Global Sales Team of the Year, Customer Service Leader of the Year, and Worldwide Sales Executive of the Year, among others.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "We are honored to be recognized as a Grand Stevie Award winner. Our people strive to be the best sales and customer service teams in the industry, and this distinction is a testament to their skill and hard work in providing solutions that help drive our clients' success in the global marketplace."

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc., and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

