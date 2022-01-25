SimiTree Strategically Combines with Infinity Behavioral Health Services, Expands into Behavioral Health Market

KING OF PRUSSIA, Penn., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SimiTree, an established provider of solutions for compliance, growth, and profitability in the post-acute industry, recently announced the strategic combination with Florida- and California-based Infinity Behavioral Health Services.

SimiTree Managing Principal Mike Freytag said the strategic combination and expansion into the behavioral health market strengthens SimiTree's commitment to becoming a single financial, clinical, and operational resource for post-acute healthcare organizations.

"This strategic combination allows both SimiTree and Infinity to fully realize the synergies of working together to improve cash flow, increase collection rates and strengthen the revenue cycle for the benefit of behavioral health agencies," Freytag said.



"SimiTree's commitment to aligning business and care in a way that makes organizations stronger, healthier and better able to focus on patient needs aligns perfectly with Infinity's commitment to offering solutions that permit behavioral health centers increased profitability while expanding service for better patient health," said SimiTree Managing Principal William Simione.

Infinity founder and CEO Eloy Paez, who will move into a leadership role at SimiTree, has held the position of CEO with Infinity Behavioral Health Services since 2013, following a merger with Treatment Concepts, a company he founded. As CEO, he has developed strategic relationships and active professional networks that aided in driving internal growth and innovation.

"We're pleased to become a part of the SimiTree family," said Paez. "This strategic combination will give Infinity access to the resources and expertise that make SimiTree an industry leader, in turn allowing us to give our clients even greater opportunities for profitability without having to sacrifice quality of care. Ultimately, it's the patients who will benefit most, and we couldn't be more delighted."

"The strategic combination with Infinity is another exciting move forward as SimiTree continues to secure its role as the post-acute industry leader in services and solutions," said Sheridan Capital Partners Partner Sean Dempsey. Sheridan is a healthcare-focused private equity firm backing SimiTree.



Earlier in January, SimiTree announced its acquisition of Miami-based Imark Billing as part of its strategic expansion of revenue cycle services.



"SimiTree's rapid expansion reflects the increasing need in the post-acute industry for the mix of services we provide to better align business with care," Dempsey said. "SimiTree continues to provide the best options to help clients address challenges, identify acquisition opportunities and improve profitability."



About SimiTree

SimiTree was created by the merger of Simione Healthcare Consultants and BlackTree Healthcare Consulting in May 2021 to provide an array of solutions to home health, hospice, applied behavioral analysis, palliative care, and other post-acute organizations.

In addition to outsourced services including billing, coding, OASIS, Review Choice Demonstration (RCD) and Quality Assessment and Performance Improvement (QAPI), SimiTree offers clinical, financial, and operational consulting; executive placement, interim management, retention consulting and other talent solutions; mergers and acquisition support; compliance assessments and risk mitigation plans; sales and growth training; and robust benchmarking and data analytics.

SimiTree also prepares cost reports for Medicare-certified home health agencies and provides hospice cap reporting and hospice cap due diligence services.

