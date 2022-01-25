Naturepedic's Organic Baby and Kids Mattresses Launch in West Elm

The leading GOTS-certified organic mattress manufacturer expands its innovative line of baby and kids products into West Elm.

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturepedic, the leading certified organic mattress manufacturer for babies, kids and adults, is excited to announce its latest retail expansion into West Elm.

As one of the nation's most sustainable home furnishing retailers, global design and lifestyle company West Elm is integrating Naturepedic's award-winning, certified organic baby crib mattresses into its online bedding section. This includes Naturepedic's range of breathable baby crib mattresses, the only truly breathable, waterproof crib mattresses on the market that are also certified organic and nontoxic.

Within the brand's kid's vertical, West Elm Kids, customers can also choose from Naturepedic's exclusive line of kids mattresses, which are designed to support their specific developmental needs.

The collection will also include Naturepedic's bedding accessories for babies and kids, such as its organic changing table pad, protector pads, pillows, and sheet sets.

"West Elm has a long history of upholding strict sustainability standards, working with various environmental nonprofit organizations, and moving the needle in reducing waste, sourcing organic materials, prioritizing circularity, and supporting local communities," remarks Arin Schultz, senior director of sales and marketing at Naturepedic, "As leaders of the organic mattress revolution for 18 years, we are thrilled to be expanding Naturepedic's retail presence onto a platform that deeply aligns with our values and commitment to sustainable excellence."

All Naturepedic products are certified organic by GOTS and certified nontoxic by MADE SAFE, eliminate questionable materials and chemicals found in most conventional mattresses, such as flame-retardant chemicals and barriers, polyurethane foam, vinyl and formaldehyde, while meeting and exceeding the highest level of certifications available in the marketplace.

About Naturepedic:

Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect the lives of families through safer, healthier organic-based products that have a positive impact on the environment. A brand with purpose, transparency and ethical practices, Naturepedic is the recipient of many certifications and is highly respected by numerous health and environmental organizations (https://www.naturepedic.com/certifications) and is an EPA Green Power Partner. Since its inception Naturepedic has been a consistent and generous advocate and supporter of NGO's and nonprofits advocating for "Right to Know" about what is in the products that people bring into their homes.

