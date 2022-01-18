Twain Financial Partners Provides $27 Million in Ground Lease Financing for St. Louis Hospital

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Twain Financial Partners is pleased to announce the financial closing of a hospital modernization project in St. Louis, Missouri. Twain provided $27 million in ground lease capital, which takes the place of a traditional loan and includes an option to repurchase.

Twain's financing to South City Hospital will be used for the renovation and modernization of the 150-year old former St. Alexius Hospital located at 3933 South Broadway. When completed, the modernization initiative will result in a new catheterization laboratory with advanced diagnostic imaging equipment, as well as a remodeled CT room, cafeteria, psychiatric care department and radiology room. Additional upgrades will be implemented in the intensive care unit, hospital lab, nuclear medicine department and cardiovascular department. "South City Hospital's use of Twain's ground lease product shows how our ground leases can be flexible across different industries, including healthcare" said Kelly Iffrig, Project Manager and Senior Counsel for Twain.

The modernization initiative stems from SA Hospital Acquisition Group's purchase of the hospital in January 2021. The company consists of a group of veteran healthcare leaders with proven track-records of acquiring and operating health care facilities throughout the United States, including short-term acute-care hospitals. That experience has led to improvements in both the quality of patient care and the financial stability of its healthcare facilities.

South City Hospital offers a range of services, including 24-hour emergency services, an intensive care unit, laboratory services, pharmacy services, psychiatric services, radiology services, and food and nutrition services. Medical services provided include cardiology, family practice, gastroenterology, general surgery, internal medicine, nephrology, orthopedic care, podiatry, radiology, and, in the near future, bariatric surgery. Furthermore, "Twain's financing will help us become the first Level III Heart Attack and Stroke certified hospital in South St. Louis" said Tina Hecht, CEO of South City Hospital.

Twain Financial Partners is an investment management firm located in St. Louis, Missouri with over $4 billion in assets under management within the public-private partnership sector. The firm works with a variety of investment types, with a focus on clean energy, ground lease, and tax credit transactions. Twain works closely with institutional investors to structure and manage investments that offer attractive economic return and social benefits.

