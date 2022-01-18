Synergy Orthopedics & Dr. Tal S. David Announce Partnership with San Diego Legion Rugby Team for 2022 MLR Season

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy Orthopedics and Dr. Tal S. David announced that they will be serving as the exclusive medical provider and official co-presenting partner for the Major League Ruby team's 2022 season.

"The health and wellness of these athletes is paramount to the success they achieve on and off the field," said Synergy Orthopedics President Dr. Tal S. David. "We look forward to treating and providing the Legion with unsurpassed personalized medical care and ensuring that they have a healthy winning season."

Dr. David, president of Synergy Orthopedic Specialists, Inc., is a San Diego-based, board-certified orthopedic surgeon with an additional subspecialty certification in Orthopedic Sports Medicine. Highly regarded in the professional sports world, Dr. David has been involved in the care of athletes for 15 years and has served on the medical staff of various professional sports teams including more than 10 years as a National Football League team physician for the Chargers and American Hockey League Gulls as well as many high-profile professional athletes.

In addition to his private practice, Dr. David is a Volunteer Clinical Associate Professor in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at UC San Diego Health and a Faculty Instructor in the San Diego Arthroscopy and Sports Medicine Fellowship. He serves on the Board of Editors of the peer-reviewed scientific journal, Orthopedics. He is a Past-President of the San Diego Orthopedic Society and a member of the Board of Directors for the California Orthopedic Association.

The San Diego Legion will kick off the 2022 season on Sunday, February 6 at home in San Diego against the Utah Warriors.

Synergy Orthopedics ultimate goal is to diagnose and treat the root cause of pain in order to restore joint mobility, so that our patients can return to an active and independent lifestyle – all while developing flexibility and learning how to implement preventative ergonomics. The same goes for professional athletes. Synergy's team, which includes a chiropractor and massage therapist, will be helping San Diego Legion Rugby team to achieve their goals this upcoming season.

About Synergy Orthopedics Synergy Orthopedics' team of surgeons and specialists believe in providing patients an integrated approach to musculoskeletal medical care, the highest standards of excellence, and an exceptional healthcare experience. The team focuses on Sports Medicine, General Orthopedics, Upper Extremity, Lower Extremity, Hand, Foot & Ankle, Spine, and Total Joint Replacement. With over 15 locations throughout San Diego from Sorrento Valley to Chula Vista, the medical group features four physical and occupational therapy centers, as well as an imaging center with MRI. For more information, visit www.synergysmg.com.

About San Diego Legion Established in 2017, San Diego Legion is part of Major League Rugby (MLR), comprising 13 professional teams, featuring 12 from the United States and one in Canada. San Diego Legion Rugby – Just like all the sports you know, only better. Sdlegion.com

