Premier Estate Properties Shatters Record With Historic Sales of $3.1 Billion in 2021

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Estate Properties, the South Florida boutique brokerage specializing in properties exclusively in excess of one million dollars, is proud to announce a record year in the brokerage's history. With just 42 agents, the brokerage's annual sales surpassed a remarkable $3.1 billion in 2021, doubling the firm's previous record set in 2020. Premier Estate Properties' 2021 sales are yet another mark of Southeast Florida's continuing market growth.

Premier Estate Properties' 2021 total sales represent a 44% increase over the last four years and 100% increase from 2020, showing a steady rise in the firm's overall success and in the region's continued upward trajectory. Last year, Premier had 283 new listings encompassing $1,810,266,499 across all six of its markets, which include Boca Raton, Vero Beach, Palm Beach, Delray Beach, Highland Beach and Fort Lauderdale.

Premier's historic sales have made the brokerage number one in the nation for the highest sales volume per agent. The brokerage carries many notable achievements underlying these impressive results. More than half of Premier's agents are recognized by RealTrends America's Best Real Estate Professionals and have earned a spot on The Wall Street Journal's Top 1000 Real Estate Professionals.

"The exponential growth we have seen this year is something we have not experienced since the brokerage's founding," said Gerard Liguori, Broker and Owner of Premier Estate Properties. "We have seen high net-worth individuals flood this market for million-dollar-plus properties, purchasing the most high-end properties at the best price. We expect to see that influx continue in 2022. Our agents are experts in their respective markets and keep their fingers on the pulse of everything in Southeast Florida. About 70% of sales were in-house — allowing Premier Estate Properties to represent both the buyer and the seller."

With domestic and international travel restrictions recently lifted, buyers from around the country and world were enticed to purchase high-end South Florida real estate, a key factor in Premier's unprecedented growth. While the brokerage soars to new heights, the company's commitment remains the same — effectively service its market areas and connect its buyers and sellers.

The new year is already off to a strong start. Premier Estate Properties has already acquired impressive new listings, including a $60 million Italian-inspired Delray Beach home and a nearly $17 million trophy estate in Lighthouse Point.

The full annual report can be viewed here. For more information on Premier Estate Properties visit premierestateproperties.com.

About Premier Estate Properties

Established in 1993, Premier Estate Properties is Florida's only privately held boutique brokerage specializing in properties exclusively in excess of one million dollars. With six strategic coastal offices (Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Palm Beach, Vero Beach); a billion-dollar-plus Estate Portfolio of exceptional Oceanfront, Intracoastal, Deepwater, Estate Enclave and Country Club Estates, as well as ultra-luxury Condominiums; and historic sales surpassing $18 Billion, Premier Estate Properties is consistently the dominant high-end leader in each of its market areas. In 2021 alone, Premier Estate Properties closed $3.1 billion in sales and found their own buyers for their sellers up to 70% of the time. The company's accomplishments are particularly remarkable, with only 42 Agents, the majority of whom are nationally ranked among the top 1% of America's Best Realtors by RealTrends and The Wall Street Journal. As a result, Premier Estate Properties is now recognized as #225 in sales according to the Mega 1000 National Ranking of Top Companies per the T360 Real Estate Almanac 2. For more information, visit www.premierestateproperties.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Premier Estate Properties