Nature's Sunshine Launches New Active Nutrition Line, AIVIA

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Sunshine Products (Nasdaq: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company of premium-quality herbal and nutritional products, announced the launch of AIVIA, a new line of nutrition products designed to support fitness and weight management goals.

AIVIA

"Nature's Sunshine has brought the healing power of nature to millions of Americans for nearly 50 years," said Terrence Moorehead, CEO, Nature's Sunshine. "This next iteration of our journey is leveraging the 'Healing Power of Nature' through our AIVIA nutritional supplement line to support powerful, focused nutrition for every active lifestyle."

The AIVIA collection features a variety of natural-based products to support physical activity, provide energy and help manage weight. Each formula has undergone Nature's Sunshine's own rigorous testing to ensure that it delivers clean, natural nutritional support.

The AIVIA active nutrition line includes:

Plant and Whey Protein Powders : These new protein powders deliver 20 grams of clean protein and feature clinically studied, proprietary herbal blends to activate mTOR and AMPK pathways for more lean muscle, greater strength and endurance, increased energy and faster recovery. Available in chocolate or vanilla, each serving delivers 8 vitamins and minerals that support an active lifestyle.

Clean Energy Dietary Supplement : Available in natural citrus flavor, Clean Energy features an upfront kick of clean caffeine from green tea extract, along with time-released green coffee bean extract and B vitamins. This beverage mix will support all-day energy, cognitive function and mental clarity. Mixes easily with water or beverage of choice.

Hydrate Dietary Supplement : This refreshing vegan formula in natural grape flavor, replenishes essential electrolytes, speeds recovery, and improves performance. Features alanyl glutamine, l-glutamine and nopal leaf for greater natural hydration and mixes easily with water or beverage of choice.

Carb Blocker : Each capsule employs white kidney bean, cinnamon bark and chromium to reduce the conversion of some starches into calories and help maintain already-normal blood sugar levels.

MCT Powder: Non-GMO coconut oil provides clean, natural fats with wonderful benefits, including facilitating ketone production. Mix into coffee or a shake for a rich, creamy taste.

The launch of AIVIA is the first of several exciting new offerings from Nature's Sunshine in 2022, including new, personalized supplement routines rolling out later this year.

For more information about AIVIA and other Nature's Sunshine Products, visit www.naturessunshine.com.

About Nature's Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products (NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature's Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the Company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.

