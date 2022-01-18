Mark Hirschhorn appointed as CEO of TapestryHealth

STRATFORD, Conn., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TapestryHealth has announced that Mark Hirschhorn, a member of its board of directors since April 2020, has been appointed CEO. Prior to joining the Tapestry board, Mr. Hirschhorn served successfully as CFO and COO of Teladoc Health from 2012 to 2019, where he helped to transform virtual care into a widely acclaimed healthcare delivery system. After Teladoc, Mr. Hirschhorn served as President and COO of TalkSpace, the breakthrough online therapy service. "TapestryHealth is the next generation care delivery model, one that seamlessly integrates total patient care. By leveraging the most appropriately skilled people, emerging technology, and critical data systems we're able to drive significantly improved patient outcomes and, more cost-effective care. But the real magic comes from integrating the best of virtual care with people's ongoing healthcare needs and Tapestry has figured it out. Tapestry has evolved into a highly scalable model that leverages a proprietary virtual care platform with onsite care and precise data systems to drive clinical outcomes and efficiencies", said Mr. Hirschhorn. "Tapestry is operating in over three dozen states and hundreds of facilities. We plan on concentrating growth and forging deeper relationships with each of our partner facilities. We have a great foundation and a proven track record which signals a very strong future for the company".

(PRNewsfoto/TapestryHealth)

Dr. David Chess, Tapestry's founder, see's Mark Hirschhorn's arrival as the next step in the company's impressive trajectory. "In four years, we have perfected a tremendously powerful suite of services, and Mark is the right person at the right time, to build on that. His deep understanding of telemedicine system development, business scaling, and managing the operations of complex organizations, coupled with his skills as a leader and financier makes Mark the perfect fit"

Dr. Chess will continue in his role as Chairman of the Board, and will assume the additional role of Chief Health and Policy Officer. "Along with Seema Verma, the former head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) who joined our Advisory Board in July, our goal is to advance skilled nursing facility policies on the national level, which will strengthen not only the entire industry, but the individual care provided at these facilities as well." Ms. Verma agreed and added, "We've established Tapestry as a leader in the industry in terms of healthcare and innovation. But more important, we've changed the standard for the kind of healthcare our elderly nursing home residents should expect. We enjoy a high profile as thought leaders and influencers of healthcare policy and protocols, and having Dr. Chess devote more of his efforts on that front will serve us and the industry very well"

TapestryHealth is one of the country's leading primary care providers in skilled nursing homes, as well as independent and assisted living communities.

Contact: Mordy Eisenberg

(203) 666-8945

meisenberg@tapestryhealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TapestryHealth