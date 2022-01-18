Felman Production Executives Mordechai Korf & Uriel Laber: "We want to ensure our volunteer firefighters have the tools and equipment they need when they answer the call to help our community through times of crisis."

LEADING WEST VIRGINIA MANUFACTURER FELMAN PRODUCTION PROVIDES FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TWO LOCAL VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENTS Felman Production Executives Mordechai Korf & Uriel Laber: "We want to ensure our volunteer firefighters have the tools and equipment they need when they answer the call to help our community through times of crisis."

NEW HAVEN, W.Va., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing commitment to give back to the local community, Felman Production, a New Haven-based metallurgy manufacturing company led by Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber, employing dozens of West Virginia workers, is providing financial support to two local volunteer fire departments that are vital to the safety and well-being of Mason County, West Virginia.

Felman Production is providing financial assistance totaling thousands of dollars to the New Haven and Community Volunteer Fire Department and the Mason Volunteer Fire Department. The two departments plan to use the funds to purchase new equipment and upgrade old equipment, including portable radios, gas detectors, a ventilation saw, and critical safety gear.

Felman Production Executives Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber issued the following joint statement: "Felman Production is proud to support these brave first responders who put their lives on the line when our community is in need. We want to ensure our volunteer firefighters have the tools and equipment they need when they answer the call to help our community through times of crisis."

Vitaliy Anosov, Plant Manager at Felman Production, said: "We are incredibly grateful for the dedication and bravery of our volunteer firefighters. It is our honor to provide them with financial support and well-deserved recognition."

Under the leadership of Motti Korf and Uri Laber, Felman Production has long been committed to supporting the Mason County community. Last month, Felman Production provided financial assistance to Bend Area C.A.R.E. (New Haven, WV) and the Mason County Homeless Shelter (Point Pleasant, WV) to help hundreds of local families in need at Christmastime. Felman Production is proud to support each of these organizations who are vital to the strength and resilience of Mason County.

About Felman Production:

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in New Haven, West Virginia, Felman Production is a leading producer of high-quality ferrosilicomanganese, an essential deoxidizer and alloy additive used in the manufacturing of steel. One of only two companies in the United States that produces ferrosilicomanganese, Felman Production's products are distributed to steelmakers across North and South America.

View original content:

SOURCE Felman Production