"Symphony of Brotherhood Rise" ft. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Flo Rida, Miri Ben-Ari, and Erik "E Smooth" Hicks Inspires People to Rise

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When Grammy Award-Winning Violinist Miri Ben-Ari was invited to the White House by First Lady Michelle Obama to perform her violin song "Symphony of Brotherhood featuring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK)" she did not envision that a decade later she would be joined by Grammy Award-Winning International Super Star and business mogul Flo Rida and Entertainment Visionary Erik "E Smooth" Hicks to release a full lyrical version of this very song.

Stream: https://sparta.ffm.to/sobr

Visualizer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vP2nQg8z4DA

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that impacted our society in so many ways, music offers the power to heal, inspire, and unite. "Dr. King's message is just as powerful and relevant today, as ever, and it continues to stand the test of time. And for me personally, I'm deeply filled with gratitude to be a part of this incredible movement that I hope everyone will join," says Erik "E Smooth" Hicks.

Flo Rida, who has sold over 100 million records worldwide, delivers a meaningful musical performance substantially different from his many hit songs. "It's a true honor to be a part of this song that was inspired by Dr. King. We did this to touch and activate people around the world to collectively promote peace, love & happiness, especially in these uncertain and tumultuous times because the world needs uplifting and positive energy more than ever."

"Symphony of Brotherhood Rise" is a musical statement delivered to a society yearning for harmony, empowerment, and good news. It's a song that brings together different worlds: R&B, hip-hop, gospel, violin, and the iconic MLK's "I Have a Dream" speech. "All of a sudden the song sounded complete, almost like a musical movement promoting a very powerful message," says Ben-Ari who started writing the song after visiting the MLK museum in Atlanta. "As a descendent of grandparents that survived the Jewish Holocaust, I was deeply touched by Dr. King's words, and with my brother Ohad, we produced and added that soulful violin meets church to his timeless message. I'm humbled to be a part of the conversation of healing, harmony, and empowerment."

