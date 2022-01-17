HDT Global Announces Thomas H. Thebes Jr. as CFO

SOLON, Ohio, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HDT Global (HDT), the leading manufacturer of highly-engineered, mission-capable infrastructure solutions across defense, aerospace and government markets, announced today the appointment of Thomas Thebes as the new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Thebes brings nearly 40 years of financial and operational management experience in the manufacturing and defense sectors to his role at HDT.

Prior to joining HDT, Mr. Thebes roles included that of CFO and VP of Finance at Armor Express, Blue Force Gear, Domo Tactical Communications (DTC) and EVP of Operations/CFO at Chemring (Niitek, 3rd Radar, Chemring Detection Systems). Tom also served as CFO and VP of Finance at Protected Vehicles, Inc. and Force Protection, Inc. In earlier years, he held various positions including Finance Manager, Controller and Director of Finance, at Spectrum Group, Insilco Technologies, KPMG Peat Marwick, Exide Electronics, and Owens-Corning Fiberglas.

Mr. Thebes earned his bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Miami University and his Master of Business Administration, Finance and International Business from the University of Toledo. His additional education credentials include Advanced Cost Management and Analysis under Dr. James Reeves at the University of Tennessee and Systems Thinking and Simulation Modeling under Dr. Barry Richmond at MIT.

Mr. Thebes has been a Guest lecturer and/or adjunct professor in Controllership, Activity Based Management, Audit, and Performance Measurement at University of North Carolina, Kenan-Flagler Business School, University of Tennessee, Clemson University and Trident Technical College. His work has been published in TQM News and Controller Magazine.

"I'm thrilled to have Tom join us at HDT," stated Juan Navarro, HDT President and CEO. "Having worked with him at several other companies, I'm confident that his solid financial background and operational experience in some of our key markets will be a great asset as we move forward with our plans for HDT's future."

"I'm honored to join HDT Global," said Mr. Thebes. "It's an exciting time to come on board as we work with our financial sponsor, Nexus Capital and the entire HDT team to grow toward our strategic, operational and financial goals."

About HDT: Headquartered in Solon, Ohio, USA, HDT Global is widely recognized for its industry-leading production of state-of-the-art, fully integrated expeditionary solutions, including shelters, generators, heaters, air filtration devices, robotics, specialty transport vehicles and other engineered technologies, currently used by U.S. and allied military units worldwide, as well as civilian government and commercial customers. Proven solutions for extreme environments. We're there with you. For more information, visit www.hdtglobal.com.

