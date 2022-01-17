ASSA ABLOY announces agreement to acquire Vigil Health Solutions in Canada

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has entered into an agreement to acquire Vigil Health Solutions Inc. ("Vigil"), a leader in innovative call systems and resident monitoring solutions for senior living.

Vigil develops and markets a proprietary technology platform combining software and hardware to provide alarm systems and solutions that guide care of and monitor seniors living in senior living communities.

"I am very pleased to welcome Vigil and their employees into the ASSA ABLOY Group. The company will reinforce our current offering within Senior Care and will provide complementary growth opportunities," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"Vigil has a reputation for innovative, reliable emergency call and resident monitoring solutions combined with excellent customer service. This addition to ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions Senior Care will allow us to increase our services and broaden our customer base to deliver one of the most comprehensive solutions in the senior care market. The two organizations share common culture, values and goals, which provide the foundations for long-term success" says Stephanie Ordan, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Technologies business unit Global Solutions.

Vigil was established in 1998 and has some 30 employees. The Company is headquartered in Victoria, Canada and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-VEN:VGL).

Sales for 2020 amounted to about MCAD 6 (approx. MSEK 40). The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

The acquisition is expected to close during the first quarter of 2022.

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 48,000 employees and sales of SEK 88 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

