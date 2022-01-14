Love in Bloom: Postal Service Issues New Love Forever Stamps

ROMEO, Mich., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrate the joy that flowers bring with two new Love stamps from the U.S. Postal Service.

“Love In The Mail”

Released early in the year for use at Valentine's Day, this year's Love stamps are also perfect for adding floral flair to letters, birthday or graduation cards, baby shower invitations or notes of thanks. Their addition will bring charm, whimsy and a bit of romance to any correspondence.

News of the new Forever stamps is being shared on social media with the hashtag #LoveStamps.

The stamp dedication took place in the historic village of Romeo, MI. Romantic pictorial postmarks from Romeo will be available throughout the month of February.

"The joy I receive from flowers is similar to the joy I feel when I receive mail from a loved one," said Shavon Keys, the Postal Service's vice president of sales, who served as dedicating official for the ceremony. "The Postal Service has successfully captured the delight and exuberance of love since its first stamp in the Love series, issued in 1973."

The newest additions to the series are now available at Post Office locations nationwide, and online at The Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps.

Joining Keys for the ceremony were Christine Malzahn, president, village of Romeo; Kelley Stephens, executive director, Greater Romeo-Washington Chamber of Commerce; and Alex Stubbs, who served as Romeo's postmaster for 26 years.

Ruth Heidebreicht, owner of local media outlet TheMittTV.com, was master of ceremonies.

"For 28 consecutive years, the village of Romeo's special postmark has brought customers from all over the country and around the world a little closer," said Stubbs, who helped organize the Romeo cancellation program.

Stubbs noted that cancellations were requested by customers from more than 200 cities in 36 states, as well as by customers in France, Italy and Japan.

The stamps' two designs feature graphic illustrations of flowers inspired by old European folk art on background fields of powder blue or coral pink. Both have three round, stylized blooms placed symmetrically along the top, with smaller round blossoms in each of the lower corners and vines interspersed throughout. The letters of "LOVE" are positioned among the decorative vines. "Forever USA" sits along the bottom of each stamp between the two small flowers.

Bailey Sullivan illustrated and designed the stamps. Greg Breeding was art director.

The Forever stamps will be issued in panes of 20. Forever stamps are always equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

Postal Products

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through The Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826 or at Post Office locations nationwide.

Information on ordering first-day-of-issue postmarks and covers is at usps.com/shop.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

