Former Gerber Baby Food executive joins Coolhouse Botanics Board of Directors and assumes CEO role of the Kradle® Pet Comfort company.

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bill Partyka has joined the Board of Directors of Coolhouse Botanics and will work with a seasoned group of industry experts to capitalize on the fast-growing CBD solutions industry for both humans and pets. In addition, Bill will assume leadership of the Kradle Pet Comfort company as Chief Executive Officer. "Just like their babies, all pet owners want the assurance their four-legged loved ones are enjoying healthy, satisfying lives and I'm pleased to join an organization inspired to satisfy these needs with new and innovative solutions. This team really has it going on!" said Partyka. Kradle is one of the fastest growing companies within the pet comfort category and provides category-leading solutions for pet specialty, e-commerce, and large format retail channels. "We are thrilled Bill has joined us. His deep commercial experience within the consumer health and wellness space, and his track record of success in multiple consumer-facing businesses will enable us to accelerate our growth and strengthen our operational effectiveness," said Gary Hendrickson, Chairman of Coolhouse Botanics.

Prior to joining the Coolhouse team, Bill was the Chief Executive Officer of the Gerber Baby Food company, served as the Chief Global Commercial Officer of Wyeth Nutrition Inc., and played significant leadership roles at both Conagra Foods and General Mills.

Coolhouse Botanics focuses on formulating solutions with purpose. Rather than take a "CBD can cure all" approach, the company focuses its research efforts to create products designed to address specific, common issues with natural solutions that deliver proven efficacy. Visit coolhousebotanics.com to learn more.

Kradle® Pet Comfort company is committed to bringing you and your pet closer together through the easiest-to-use comfort products for every dog and any anxious moment. We believe that when nature, science, and passion work together in harmony, we get the most out of each and every day with our pets. Visit kradlemypet.com to learn more.

