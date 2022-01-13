BLI Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Berkeley Lights Securities Fraud Lawsuit

BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Berkeley Lights ("Berkeley Lights" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BLI ).

Class Period: July 17, 2020 – September 14, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 7, 2022

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Berkeley Lights' flagship instrument, the Beacon, suffered from numerous design and manufacturing defects including breakdowns, high error rates, data integrity issues and other problems, limiting the ability of biotechnology companies and research institutions to consistently use the machines at scale; (2) that Berkeley Lights had received numerous customer complaints regarding the durability and effectiveness of the Company's automation systems, including complaints related to the design and manufacturing detailed above, and described herein; (3) that the actual market for Berkeley Lights' products and services was a fraction of the $23 billion represented to investors because of, inter alia, the relatively high cost of the Company's instruments and consumables and inability to provide the sustained performance necessary to justify these high costs; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

