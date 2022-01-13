Acosta Offers a New Perspective on CPG Industry Trends to Watch in 2022 Company leadership expects sustained interest in eCommerce and increased reliance on automation to boost efficiency amid operational challenges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It has been nearly two years since the onset of COVID-19 and experts from Acosta — a global integrated sales and marketing services provider in the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) industry — are sharing a fresh perspective on the CPG outlook for 2022. Top predictions include a sustained preference for at-home dining, continuous changes to the in-store shopping experience, accelerated dining-out trends, retail innovations to support eCommerce, and ongoing operational challenges as the pandemic continues to evolve.

Acosta leadership anticipates changes to in-store shopping, accelerated dining-out trends and an industry-wide focus on automation in the months to come.

"2021 was another year marked by COVID-19, which fueled changes to consumer shopping habits and sparked major industry shifts," said Colin Stewart, Executive Vice President, Business Intelligence at Acosta. "With Acosta's business insights staying on the pulse of the CPG industry throughout the pandemic, our leadership team reflected on what this means for both retailers and consumers in the new year. Pandemic-related challenges are certainly carrying over, and we expect consumers and retailers to continue adapting as obstacles arise. Automation will be a key focus industry-wide this year with retailers working to increase efficiency and ensure shopper loyalty."

Here are Acosta Leadership's Top CPG Trends to Watch in 2022, grouped into five categories:

Eating at Home Remains Purposeful

Consumers surveyed by Acosta between July and October 2021 reported eating more breakfast (26%), lunch (28%), dinner (37%) and snacks (20%) at home. Sixty percent reported eating healthy foods most or all of the time. Sixty-nine percent said product sustainability was an important consideration when making purchases.

In-Store Shopping Still the Norm, but Not the Same

Based on CPG market trends, current consumer demand, conversations with industry retailers and observations from the leadership team over the last year, Acosta anticipates the following:

Resurgence in Food Away From Home

Eighty-five percent of consumers surveyed by Acosta in August 2021 said they recently had a drive-thru meal. Seventy-nine percent said they recently ordered carry-out and 75% said they recently dined in a restaurant.

Online Grocery Shopping Here to Stay

Fifty percent of consumers surveyed by Acosta in October 2021 are online grocery shoppers, and just over half of those started online grocery shopping with the onset of COVID-19.

Operational Challenges Linger

Based on CPG market and economic trends, conversations with industry retailers and observations from the leadership team over the last year, Acosta anticipates the following:

Acosta's top CPG industry predictions for 2022 were compiled by Acosta business leaders across North America and supported by analysis and custom research by Acosta Business Intelligence.

