Express Wash Concepts Announces Acquisition of Three Bee Clean Express Car Wash Locations

COLUMBUS, Ohio and ZANESVILLE Ohio, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC) today announced the acquisition of three Bee Clean Express Car Wash locations, including two operating locations in Zanesville and Cambridge, Ohio and a third currently under construction at 1850 Maysville Ave. in Zanesville, Ohio.

The acquisition brings Express Wash Concepts' overall express car wash portfolio to 57 operating locations under the following brands: Central Ohio-based Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Greater Dayton-based Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Greater Cleveland and Pittsburgh-based Clean Express Auto Wash, Toledo-based Meyers Auto Wash, Virginia-based Green Clean Express Auto Wash, and Richmond, Indiana and Mason, Ohio-based Snazzy's Express Car Wash.

"The Bee Clean Express Car Wash brand is a Zanesville institution, and our team will work tirelessly to preserve this legacy while offering customers the highest quality wash and customer service experience possible," said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts Chief Executive Officer.

The acquisition is effective as of December 30, 2021, with no interruption to Bee Clean Express retail wash customers and Unlimited Club members. Express Wash Concepts will keep the Bee Clean Express branding, adding a sixth brand to its overall brand portfolio.

"Our team is looking forward to joining the Express Wash Concepts family and gaining access to EWC's proven operations express and accelerated career growth opportunities," said Beau Hankinson, of Bee Clean Express Car Wash. "As a third-generation operator, it's an amazing feeling to look back at what we have built over the past 67 years, and confidently know that the right people are on hand to take this brand to the next level."

Express Wash Concepts was formed in April 2018 with the announcement of a strategic investment partnership with Wildcat Capital Management, the family office of TPG Capital co-founder, David Bonderman. In 2021, EWC announced its geographical footprint expansion beyond Ohio and into Virginia, Pittsburgh and Indiana through the acquisitions of Green Clean Express Auto Wash, CleanTown USA and Snazzy's Express Car Wash. The Company plans to open an additional 50+ locations in 2022.

The Express Wash Concepts family of brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Unlimited Wash Club packages offer members the convenience and value of contactless payment and unlimited washing at any location.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts is the parent company of 57+ award winning, express car wash locations throughout Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Virginia under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Meyers Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash, Snazzy's Express Car Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

