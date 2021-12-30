INDY AUTONOMOUS CHALLENGE ANNOUNCES NEW SPONSORS AS IT GETS READY TO MAKE HISTORY AT CES® 2022 WITH FIRST HEAD-TO-HEAD AUTONOMOUS RACECAR COMPETITION

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Systems Network (ESN) , organizer of the Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC) , today announced that the Technology Innovation Institute (TII) will serve as a premier sponsor of the Autonomous Challenge @ CES and that Halo powered by T-Mobile 5G has been selected as the official pace car. The IAC is preparing to make history at CES® 2022 with the first high-speed, head-to-head autonomous racecar competition on Friday, January 7, 2022 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Technology Innovation Institute (TII) joins previously announced Luminar as a premier sponsor of the Autonomous Challenge @ CES. TII, the dedicated applied research pillar of the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), is a pioneering global research and development center that focuses on applied research and new-age technology capabilities with seven dedicated research centers. TII connects an intellectual community and contributes to building an R&D ecosystem in Abu Dhabi and the UAE. TII is also providing its global expertise in automation and robotics as partner in TII EuroRacing, one of the teams competing in the Autonomous Challenge @ CES.

Halo, a remote-piloted driverless car service operating on T-Mobile's 5G network in Las Vegas will serve as the official pace car of the Autonomous Challenge @ CES as 9 teams from 8 countries, representing 19 universities seek to compete. Halo will lead each set of IAC teams off of pit lane and complete a warmup lap at speeds of 65-80 mph before the start of each round.

"The Indy Autonomous Challenge is working to advance tech that will speed the commercialization of fully autonomous vehicles and deployments of advanced driver-assistance systems," said Paul Mitchell, president and CEO, Energy Systems Network. "We are proud to partner with these sponsors as they work with us to push limits for the entire autonomous community, helping to increase safety and performance in not only motorsports, but across all modes of commercial transportation."

IAC teams seeking to compete in the Autonomous Challenge @ CES can be found here.

The Autonomous Challenge @ CES competition is scheduled to begin at 12 PM PT on January 7, 2022 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Only CES 2022 credentialed attendees and media are permitted to attend in-person. Other CES attendees can watch the live stream at http://www.indyautonomouschallenge.com and on Twitch @IndyAChallenge.

The IAC will have a major presence at CES 2022, with multiple media touchpoints, including:

Jan. 3 ( 5-8:30 pm ): CES Unveiled, Las Vegas , Mandalay Bay, Shorelines Exhibit Hall - IAC Dallara AV-21, the most advanced autonomous racecar, will be on display. IAC Dallara AV-21, the most advanced autonomous racecar, will be on display.

Jan. 4 ( 4-4:30 pm ): CES Press Conference, Mandalay Bay, Palm A - Hear how race teams and the Dallara AV-21 are helping to speed the commercialization of fully autonomous vehicles. RSVP to Hear how race teams and the Dallara AV-21 are helping to speed the commercialization of fully autonomous vehicles. RSVP to IAC@OneMoreVolley.com

Jan. 5-8 (CES show hours): Indy Autonomous Challenge/IEDC Booth, LVCC, West Hall, #5029 – The Dallara AV-21 will be showcased. The Dallara AV-21 will be showcased.

Jan. 6 ( 11-11:40 am ):Accelerating AV Talent & Commercialization Conference Panel , LVCC, West Hall, Rooms 216-218 - Hear from a coalition of thought leaders working to advance autonomous transportation. Hear from a coalition of thought leaders working to advance autonomous transportation.

Jan. 7 ( 12-4 pm ): Autonomous Challenge @ CES*, Las Vegas Motor Speedway

*Transportation will be provided to and from the competition between the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) and the Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS). Only credentialed CES attendees and media are permitted to attend.

