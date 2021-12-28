uBreakiFix® Opens Three New Locations in San Bernardino County

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading tech repair provider uBreakiFix® by Asurion is now open in Apple Valley and Rialto, with a third San Bernardino store to open in Hesperia in early 2022. The stores offer professional repair services for anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to game consoles, smart speakers, and drones—and everything in between.

While common repairs include cracked screens, battery issues, and water damage, uBreakiFix repair experts have fixed more than 13 million devices and can help with most any tech mishaps, with most basic repairs completed in two hours or less.

All three new locations are owned by Eric and Eva Sung, who also own uBreakiFix stores in Downey, Duarte, and Montclair.

"San Bernardino is a thriving area in need of reliable and affordable electronics repair," said Sung. "This area is growing rapidly and attracting a lot of families who rely on their tech for work and life. We are eager to meet their repair needs with three new, convenient locations to help people here stay connected."

uBreakiFix repair experts fix all types of electronics, regardless of make or model, and uBreakiFix is an authorized repair provider for some devices, including Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel smartphones. Customers can book a repair appointment online or stop by the store for walk-in service. uBreakiFix offers free, no-obligation diagnostics on all gadgets, as well as a low-price guarantee and 90-day warranty on all repairs.

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 after Co-founder Justin Wetherill dropped and shattered his own smartphone, sparking the idea for a convenient, affordable repair option. Wetherill partnered with David Reiff and Eddie Trujillo to bring the concept to life, and it has since grown from a single storefront in Orlando, Florida, to more than 730 locations across the U.S. and Canada. uBreakiFix joined the Asurion® family in 2019 and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company.

"We are excited to serve more people in San Bernardino County with fast and affordable tech repair," said uBreakiFix CEO Dave Barbuto. "We all rely on our phones and laptops more than ever before, and at uBreakiFix our mission is bigger than repairing shattered screens and broken charge ports. We fix tech because people rely on tech to stay connected to things that are important to them. I look forward to serving this area through our new locations."

For more information, to view a service menu, or to book a repair appointment, visit ubreakifix.com. uBreakiFix Apple Valley, Rialto, and Hesperia are located at:

uBreakiFix Apple Valley

18975 Bear Valley Rd Unit 3, Apple Valley, CA 92308

(760) 961-9300

uBreakiFix Rialto

1315 W Renaissance Pkwy Suite 860, Rialto, CA 92376

(909) 320-8886

uBreakiFix Hesperia

12715 Main St Suite 700, Hesperia, CA 92344

(760) 956-7400

About uBreakiFix® by Asurion

uBreakiFix® by Asurion specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion® family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

SOURCE uBreakiFix