Navitas GaN ICs: Most Protected, Reliable and Robust Power Semiconductors for Mobile Fast Chargers

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry-leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits (ICs) announced that its GaNFast power ICs with GaNSense technology have been upgraded to increase efficiency, power density, and access additional fast-charger markets.

GaNFast power ICs already deliver the highest reliability and highest performance in the mobile fast-charger market.

GaN is a next-generation semiconductor technology that runs up to 20x faster than legacy silicon and enables up to 3x more power, 40% energy savings and 3x faster charging in half the size and weight. GaNFast power ICs integrate GaN power and drive plus protection and control to deliver simple, small, fast and efficient performance. Over 30 million GaNFast power ICs have been shipped with zero reported field failures.

The 'voltage rating' of NV613x and NV615x GaNFast power ICs with GaNSense has been upgraded from 650V to 700V for continuous operation, and is rated at 800V for transient conditions. Increased voltage-rating enables more-efficient power transformer circuit designs, and higher capabilities for areas of the world with unreliable, widely-varying power grids with extreme voltage spikes. Autonomous system-level monitoring and reaction ensures 'detect and protect' within 30 ns – 10x faster than for discrete implementations.

"GaNFast power ICs already deliver the highest reliability and highest performance in the mobile fast-charger market," said Dan Kinzer, Navitas' COO / CTO and co-founder. "Navitas' engineering, quality and applications teams continue to deliver leading-edge, next-generation technology with a proven, data-driven approach that enables customers to innovate aggressively in power-conversion and fast-charger design – and to access expanded markets in more areas of our world."

Updated datasheets and reliability reports are available immediately to customers and design partners under NDA.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the industry leader in GaN power ICs, founded in 2014. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 130 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 30 million GaNFast power ICs have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures. Navitas rang the Nasdaq opening bell and started trading on Nasdaq on October 20th, 2021, with an enterprise value over $1B and over $320M gross capital raise.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

