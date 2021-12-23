Mingzhu Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited ("MingZhu" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YGMZ), an elite provider of logistics and transportation services to businesses, today announced its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Mr. Jinlong, CEO of MingZhu, commented, "We ended the first half of 2021 in a stronger financial position, with 8.2% year over year revenue growth, a 15% improvement in gross profit, and a 24% improvement in operating income. We have been successfully executing on multiple fronts, while continuing to navigate the challenged COVID-19 environment. Of note, we have shuttered our Xinjiang operation and shifted to an asset-light strategy."

Mr. Jinlong, CEO of MingZhu, continued, "We continue to make significant progress in our business diversification strategy, including recent announcements of non-binding memorandums of understanding with Damo Electric Truck, and Xinjiang Feipeng Logistics Co. Ltd., and a major cooperation agreement with China Merchants Logistics Group Urumqi Limited. We are actively evaluating market opportunities that can serve as natural extensions of our business and be totally additive from both a revenue and profitability standpoint. A great example of this is the recent announcement of our expansion into the commercial liquor distribution market given its compelling synergies and adjacency to our existing business. Taken together, we are optimistic in our outlook and excited about the opportunities in front of us, as we focus on unlocking additional value for the company and shareholders."

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021, increased by $0.7 million, or 8.2%, to $9.6 million from $8.9 million for the same period of last year. This increase was mainly attributable to growth of the Company's subcontracting business.

Gross profit increased by $0.2 million, or 15.0%, to $1.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, from $1.2 million for the same period of last year. Gross margin increased by 0.8 percentage points to 14.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, from 13.5% for the same period of last year. The gross margin increase was primarily due to an improvement in the profitability of the Company's self-owned vehicle business.

General and administrative expenses increased by $352,270, or 61.0%, to $932,409 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, from $579,139 for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily due to the increase of professional fees. Provision for doubtful accounts decreased by $261,702, or 100%, to $nil for the six months ended June 30, 2021, from $261,702 for the same period of last year. The collection of accounts receivables was back to normal, and the Company did not record any provision for doubtful accounts for the first half of 2021. Total operating expenses increased by $0.6 million, or 7.6%, to $9.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, from $8.6 million for the same period of last year.

Operating income increased by $74,926, or 24.0%, to $386,940 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, from $312,014 for the same period of last year. Operating margin was 4.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 3.5% for the same period of last year. Net loss for the first six months ended June 30, 2021, was $355,744, as compared to net income of $106,698 for the same period of last year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had a balance of cash and restricted cash of $14.2 million compared to $11.6 million at December 31, 2020. Accounts receivable were $2.5 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $5.3 million as of December 31, 2020. The decrease of accounts receivable was due to the improvement of collection from large customers. The balance of prepayment to suppliers totaled $6.0 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $1.1 million as of December 31, 2020, reflecting increased demands from the Company's subcontractors. Total working capital was $31.6 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $17.7 million at December 31, 2020.

Net cash used in operating activities was $5.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $1.5 million for the same period of last year. This was primarily due to the increase in payment in advance to suppliers. Net cash used in investing activities was $57,204 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $136,964 for the same period of last year. Net cash provided by financing activities was $7,653,904 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to net cash used in by financing activities of $1.2 million for the same period of last year. This was primarily due to the proceeds from public offerings and the bank borrowings.

Established in 2002 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited is a 4A-rated professional trucking service provider. Based on the Company's regional logistics terminals in Guangdong Province and Xinjiang Autonomous Region, MingZhu Logistics Holdings offers tailored solutions to our clients to deliver their goods through our network density and broad geographic coverage across the country by a combination of self-owned fleets tractors and trailers and subcontractors' fleets. For more information, please visit ir.szygmz.com.

MINGZHU LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





As of

June 30,

2021



As of

December 31,

2020





USD



USD





(Unaudited)







ASSETS











CURRENT ASSETS











Cash

$ 4,693,923



$ 2,105,625

Restricted cash



9,500,000





9,500,000

Financial assets held for trading



77,440





-

Accounts receivable, net



2,506,448





5,343,716

Operating supplies



81,453





-

Prepayments



6,048,877





1,059,335

Other receivables



17,412,942





11,448,022

Amount due from related parties



1,503,948





741,340

Total Current Assets



41,825,031





30,198,038



















PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET



2,884,414





3,448,109



















OTHER ASSETS















Deferred tax assets



-





31,852

Deposits



269,303





261,992

Total other assets



269,303





293,844

Total assets

$ 44,978,748



$ 33,939,991



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















CURRENT LIABILITIES:















Short-term bank borrowings

$ 5,761,546



$ 6,551,724

Accounts payable



652,191





1,415,591

Other payables and accrued liabilities



2,295,515





531,120

Amount due to related parties



144,496





993,846

Tax payable



1,172,496





2,722,409

Current portion of capital lease and financing obligations



65,191





51,135

Current maturities of loans from other financial institutions



183,285





235,487

Total current liabilities



10,274,720





12,501,312



















OTHER LIABILITIES















Long-term loans from other financial institutions



31,531





136,400

Long-term portion of capital lease and financing obligations



85,780





27,989

Total other liabilities



117,311





164,389

Total liabilities



10,392,031





12,665,701



















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Ordinary shares: $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 15,687,375 and 12,354,040

shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. *



15,687





12,354

Share subscription receivables



(847,086)





(847,086)

Additional paid-in capital



27,883,950





13,824,820

Statutory reserves



910,093





877,886

Retained earnings



6,517,767





6,905,718

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income



106,306





500,598

Total shareholders' equity



34,586,717





21,274,290

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 44,978,748



$ 33,939,991



Giving retroactive effect to the re-denomination and nominal issuance of shares effected on February 12, 2020 , and the surrender and cancellation of shares effected on May 21, 2020 .

MINGZHU LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited)





For the Six Months Ended June 30,





2020



2019





USD



USD

REVENUES

$ 9,602,080



$ 8,872,972



















COSTS AND EXPENSES















Transportation costs



8,229,288





7,678,741

General and administrative expenses



932,409





579,139

Provision for doubtful accounts



-





261,702

Sales and marketing expenses



53,443





41,376

Total costs and expenses



9,215,140





8,560,958



















INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



386,940





312,014



















OTHER (EXPENSES) INCOME















Interest expenses



(235,268)





(210,887)

Other expenses



(657,745)





-

Other income



191,048





109,623

Total other expenses, net



(701,965)





(101,264)



















(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES



(315,025)





210,750



















PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES



40,719





104,052



















NET INCOME



(355,744)





106,698



















OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME















Foreign currency translation adjustment



(394,292)





(62,324)

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

$ (750,036)



$ 44,374



















Weighted average shares used in computation:















Basic*



14,387,374





9,000,000

Diluted*



15,985,367





9,000,000



















(LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC*

$ (0.02)



$ 0.01

(LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED*

$ (0.02)



$ 0.01



Giving retroactive effect to the re-denomination and nominal issuance of shares effected on February 12, 2020 , and the surrender and cancellation of shares effected on May 21, 2020 .



MINGZHU LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(Unaudited)



























Retained Earnings

















Shares*



Amount



Share

Subscription

Receivables



Additional

Paid-in

Capital



Statutory

Reserve



Unrestricted



Accumulated Other Comprehensive

Income

(Loss)



Total











USD



USD



USD



USD



USD



USD



USD

BALANCE, December 31, 2020



12,354,040



$ 12,354



$ (847,086)



$ 13,824,820



$ 877,886



$ 6,905,718



$ 500,598



$ 21,274,290



































































Net income (loss)

for the period



-





-





-





-





-





(355,744)





-





(355,744)

Foreign currency

translation

adjustment



-





-





-





-





-





-





(394,292)





(394,292)

Appropriation to statutory

reserve



-





-





-





-





32,207





(32,207)





-





-

Issuance of shares through public offering



3,333,335





3,333





-





14,059,130





-





-





-





14,062,463



































































BALANCE,

June 30, 2021



15,687,375



$ 15,687



$ (847,086)



$ 27,883,950



$ 910,093



$ 6,517,767



$ 106,306



$ 34,586,717



MINGZHU LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)



For the Six Months

Ended June 30,





2021



2020





USD



USD

Cash flows from operating activities:











Net (loss) income

$ (355,744)



$ 106,698

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















(Gain) Loss on disposals of equipment



(5,532)





2,721

Provision for doubtful accounts



-





263,003

Amortization of deferred financing fees



57,199





34,911

Depreciation for property and equipment



747,316





835,463

Deferred income tax expenses



32,122





(76,596)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities















Accounts receivable



3,051,083





4,306,728

Operating supplies



(81,282)





-

Prepayments



(9,370,842)





(517,693)

Other receivables



(5,888,995)





(3,243,964)

Deposits



(4,031)





(3,709)

Accounts payable



(776,760)





(75,447)

Other payables and accrued liabilities



9,129,748





(366,206)

Tax payables



(1,558,220)





217,752

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(5,023,938)





1,483,661



















Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchases of equipment



(57,204)





(136,964)

Net cash used by investing activities



(57,204)





(136,964)



















Cash flows from financing activities:















Proceeds from short-term bank borrowings



4,327,532





796,337

Repayment of short-term bank borrowings



(5,185,311)





(1,172,663)

Repayment of long-term bank borrowings



-





(85,322)

Repayments of loans from other financial institutions



-





(8,871)

Repayments of obligations under capital leases



(236,116)





(852,718)

Amounts advanced from related parties



4,158,734





5,195,613

Repayments to related parties



(13,885,698)





(5,083,005)

Proceeds from public offerings



18,474,763





-

Net cash provided by (used in) in financing activities



7,653,904





(1,210,629)



















Effect of exchange rate change on cash



15,536





(6,310)



















Net increase in cash and restricted cash



2,588,298





129,758

Cash and restricted cash at beginning of the period



11,605,625





223,507

Cash and restricted cash at end of the period

$ 14,193,923



$ 353,265



















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:















Interest paid

$ 200,435



$ 154,324

Income tax paid

$ 990,349



$ 74,889



















Supplemental non-cash investing and financing information:















Non-cash capital leases to acquire revenue equipment

$ (118,883)



$ (23,649)

Uncollected receivable from disposal of revenue equipment

$ 9,221



$ -

Professional fees paid by related parties



-





143,862



















Reconciliation to amounts on consolidated balance sheets:















Cash

$ 4,693,923



$ 353,265

Restricted cash



9,500,000





-

Total cash

$ 14,193,923



$ 353,265



