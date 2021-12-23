LIQUID META ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW DIRECTORS

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Liquid Meta Capital Holdings Ltd. (NEO: LIQD) ("Liquid Meta" or the "Company"), a decentralized finance infrastructure and technology company, today announced the appointment of Stephen Harper and Tom Kang to the Company's Board of Directors.

"I am very pleased to welcome Stephen and Tom to our Board of Directors," said Jonathan Wiesblatt, CEO. "Both Stephen and Tom have many decades of strong financial acumen, leadership in both public and private corporations and tremendous experience building and scaling companies. Both Stephen and Tom's addition to our Board of Directors will be invaluable as we continue to expand our liquidity mining operation and utilize the cash flow to build critical applications and protocols to monetize the transition to DeFi."

Mr. Harper brings over 35 years of experience as an investor, a capital markets executive and fund manager. He sits on the boards of BGC Europe Holdings LP, one of the world's largest interdealer brokers, and Copper Street Capital, an alternative investment firm. He is the former CEO of Saguenay Strathmore Capital, an alternative investment management firm. Previously, he held various senior positions at Bankers Trust, first in Toronto as a founding member of its derivative business, and then in London as COO of the global business. He started his career in corporate finance at Wood Gundy. Mr. Harper commented, "I have seen first-hand two significant innovations in the financial markets – first the derivatives revolution and then the hedge fund impact on asset management. DeFi has the potential to transform the financial industry even more significantly. I look forward to working with Liquid Meta to be an early leader in in the DeFi market."

Mr. Kang is the CEO of Allied Inventors, a fund that focuses on patents and start-ups. He was previously CEO of KTB Financial Group, President of Asia for Fortress Investment Group, CEO of Kang & Company, CEO of Seoul Securities and Managing Director at BT Wolfensohn. Mr. Kang started his career as a venture capitalist at James D. Wolfensohn Inc. He is or has been a board member of CurvaFix, OSB Savings Bank, SK Holdings, KB Financial Group and Bloomberg Asia-Pacific Advisory Board. Mr. Kang commented, "I am very excited to join Liquid Meta's Board as the Company continues to develop technology for the DeFi market. I look forward to contributing my experience to Liquid Meta as it seeks to benefit from the rapid changes in the financial industry."

About Liquid Meta

Liquid Meta is a decentralized finance infrastructure and technology company that is powering the next generation of open-access protocols and applications. The Company is creating the bridge between traditional and decentralized finance while ushering in a new era of financial infrastructure that benefits anyone, anywhere.

