Hunt Companies and VA Pacific Islands Health Care System Break Ground on New VA Clinic in Kalaeloa

KALAELOA, Hawaii, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VA Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) and Hunt Companies Hawaiʻi marked a milestone today with the groundbreaking for the Advanced Leeward Outpatient Healthcare Access (ALOHA) project in Kalaeloa. Upon completion, the $120 million, 88,675 square-foot multi-specialty outpatient clinic will provide primary and mental health care, x-ray, laboratory and diagnostic services, a pharmacy, and specialty care for more than 87,000 veterans on Oʻahu.

"Today is a momentous one for the VA Pacific Islands Health Care System and the tens of thousands of local veterans we serve," said Dr. Adam Robinson, director of VAPIHCS. "The ALOHA project will allow us to significantly expand the services we offer to our veterans by increasing access to the VA's advanced technology, top providers, and staff who will bring safe, compassionate, quality care to them."

For Hunt, the developer for the state of the art facility and the largest military housing owner in the United States, this groundbreaking signifies its continued commitment to U.S. service members.

"This facility will serve a community with a rich military history, which has been waiting a long time for improved access to health care closer to home," said Steve Colón, President of Hunt's Development Division in Hawai'i and a U.S. Navy veteran. "The ALOHA project realizes the vision and mission of the late U.S. Senator Daniel Akaka, who worked tirelessly to ensure that our veterans and service members get the support they need where they need it. Hunt is proud to be part of this pivotal moment."

The Veterans Administration awarded the lease to locate the ALOHA project at Kalaeloa in April 2021. The facility is expected to open in late 2023.

About VAPIHCS

The VA Pacific Islands Health Care System proudly serves veterans of Hawaiʻi, Guam, American Samoa and the Northern Marianas. Our health care teams are experienced and guided by the needs of veterans, their families and caregivers. They are dedicated to providing veterans safe, compassionate, quality care. Learn more at https://www.va.gov/pacific-islands-health-care/

About Hunt Companies, Inc.

Hunt, based in El Paso, Texas, is a diversified, family-owned holding company that invests in operating businesses, real estate assets and infrastructure assets. Since its founding in 1947, Hunt's size and scope have grown substantially while gaining considerable expertise across multiple real asset sectors. Hunt's reputation is built on integrity and performance. Hunt is committed to a culture of transparency for employees, clients, investors and the communities it serves. Hunt and its affiliates employ more than 3,000 people across the United States and Europe. Learn more at www.huntcompanies.com.

Hunt has been active in Hawai'i for three decades, and has long been recognized for its innovative renovation of underutilized military properties, as well as its commitment to creating premier master-planned communities that complement the cultural and geographical riches of the Hawaiian Islands.

