F.Major Records Successful Launch Year

UPPER SADDLE RIVER, N.J., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shire Hill Partners, LLC, designer, manufacturer, and distributor of F.Major , a luxury direct-to-consumer shoe brand, announces the success of the 2021 launch of its designer-grade comfort high heels. Founded by 53 year old Jennifer Fessler, the company has created heels that not only meet the high standards of European luxury, but are also wearable by women of all ages, through everything from a power lunch to a night of getting down and dirty. Since the launch of its flagship pair of black heels, F.Major has received a wide variety of attention from the media including a feature article in 201 Magazine and a segment on Changemakers on WPIX 11 News.

F.Major's founder & CEO Jennifer Fessler notes, "I'm incredibly proud to be providing an option for sexy heels to women whose feet have changed with time and who have been dismissed by the high heel shoe industry."

F.Major's are made in Spain, the product of rigorous European craftsmanship, creating a wearable, striking silhouette made possible by their patent-pending paper-thin, foam-infused insole with buttery leather and the perfect point.

F.Major looks forward to launching its "New Year, New Shoe" campaign towards the end of the holiday season in 2021. They also plan on releasing a new "must-have" nude color option of their signature shoe come 2022. Stay tuned to shopfmajor.com and F.Major's social channels for announcements regarding both.

About F.Major

F.Major was conceived in 2018, when the then 50 year old Jennifer Fessler realized there was no 3 inch black high heel on the market comfortable AND sexy enough to please women of her generation. F.Major's appeal not only to women who are in search of alternatives to current options, but also to high-heel lovers in general.

