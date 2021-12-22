Connected2Fiber's Connectivity Buying & Selling Platform Now Contains 1.4 Billion Actively Managed Locations

BOSTON, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected2Fiber, The Industry Cloud for Connectivity, announced today that its technology platform for network buyers and sellers, The Connected World, now has 1.4 billion locations being managed across 147 countries. In addition to identifying full addresses, latitude and longitude coordinates, and global location IDs, The Connected World also delivers network intelligence on each location, including serviceability and competitive pricing options where available.

"Connected2Fiber operates at the intersection of location and network intelligence," said Ben Edmond, CEO & Founder of Connected2Fiber. "From the inception of Connected2Fiber, we've provided structure, purpose and precision to location information for network buyers and sellers. Passing the 1 billion location mark this quarter is testament to our ability to curate critical datapoints with location perspective at scale. With each new location that enters our database, the platform is that much more powerful in helping our clients make the best go-to-market decisions, so 1.4 billion managed locations and growing is a huge milestone."

For network buyers, The Connected World empowers the identification of the perfect provider partner for any project and mitigates fallout issues that plague over 20% of all connectivity orders globally. On the sell side, the platform ensures that sellers are maximizing opportunities when building capital-intensive network and streamlining the sales process to prevent unnecessary costs and maximize revenue potential. Beyond growth, The Connected World ultimately improves customer experience, which benefits all parties involved.

Connected2Fiber consistently proves to be the industry leader in network buying and selling insight, rolling out a string of record-setting capabilities throughout the past year alone. In September, Connected2Fiber announced that The Connected World had surpassed the curation of over 2,100 broadband provider footprints globally. In August, the team launched the connectivity industry's first fully automated Bid Management capability; a few months later, the industry's first Assured Near Net service followed.

"We believe The Connected World platform contains the most comprehensive and accurate mapping of actively managed locations in the industry," Edmond added.

