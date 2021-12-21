Visiting Older Parents This Holiday: Changes you might discover!

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Many people are looking forward to seeing Mom and Dad this holiday season, but they have no idea what the real issues are until they arrive. Some might have noticed during the pandemic via phone or video calls: (A) the repeating of stories, (B) denial of any needs, (C) what you think might be false reporting of important information. The Alzheimer's Association says that over the pandemic there has been a 16% increase in the number of persons diagnosed.

What should families be looking for as they walk into what is often described as a "hornets nest." You need to hold on and approach your concerns more slowly; don't overreact to the changes you might see. If you respond with "you should" or are overly parental telling your parent what to do, you will get resistance.

The pandemic has been hard on solo seniors: those living alone and those who were in assisted senior living these past two years. These situations increase both depression and dementia.

Knowing how to have a conversation with your parents about the "what if's of a longer life" can be productive if you (1) don't do it on the day of the holiday celebration and (2) prepare them ahead of time for the conversation.

If you see memory decline, personal care that is neglected, unpaid bills, and more clutter, you might be looking at a safety issue as well. This is when you will need to take action to ensure that they are not in any jeopardy. That will require legal documents like the Advance Health Care Directives.

Linda's book "The Empowered Caregiver: Practical Tips and Emotional Support for Adult Children of Aging Parents" is available on Amazon. It has lots of checklists and scripts for these conversations – it is an easy read and will give you a good start to have a successful visit and reduce stress.

Linda is a Family Therapist, Geriatric Care Manager, author and for over 30 years owner of a 200-employee business (Eldercare Services). She has been practicing in the San Francisco area since 1984. She currently does consultations with older adults who are looking for a Road Map: adult children needing guidance with aging parents plus support groups and classes for professionals and families. She can be reached at www.LindaFodriniJohnson.com .

