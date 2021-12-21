Jane Goodall Warns Against Animal Gifting Charitable Programs This Holiday Season

Dr. Jane Goodall, along with fellow scientists, religious leaders, and celebrities, are urging world aid charities to end animal gifting, reports UnChainedTV.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The famed primatologist and conservationist issued a videotaped statement warning that animal gifting programs hurt gift recipients by burdening them with more mouths to feed in areas where food and water are often scarce. They also worsen the climate crisis, decrease food stability, undermine sustainable development, contribute to animal suffering, and cause health impacts by promoting unhealthy Western diets.

"It would be ever so much better to help by supporting plant-based projects." Jane Goodall says no to animal gifting.

This holiday season, The Save Movement is urging the public to join the #StopAnimalGifting campaign by visiting StopAnimalGifting.org, signing the petition and sending email letters to development aid charities urging them to stop soliciting money for the shipment of animals to impoverished regions.

The Save Movement lists 5 reasons to stop animal gifting:

You could be gifting diseases such as diabetes and heart disease. You could be gifting a forest fire, bird flu outbreak or childhood trauma. Every animal gift contributes to the methane emergency which is accelerating global temperature rises. Animal agriculture contaminates our water, acidifies the soil and pollutes the air we breathe. According to Greenpeace, 80% of global deforestation is caused by farming animals or growing crops to feed them.

