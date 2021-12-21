Herbalife Nutrition Provides Best-In-Class Education and Tools for Its Independent Distributors and Wins Multiple Prestigious Industry Awards

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company, is celebrating technology awards from two separate organizations for its mobile application that provides interactive education and tools to the Company's independent distributors to further build their role as trusted wellness coaches. The company won a Brandon Hall Group HCM gold award for the Best Advance in Mobile Learning Technology and Best Advance in Learning Management Technology for External Training. Separately, the company received the silver award for The Best Use of Mobile Learning at eLearning Network's Learning Technologies Awards.

"Our distributors trust us to equip them with the tools and knowledge to help them build and grow their businesses, and with information literally at their fingertips, our distributors are able to provide knowledgeable and personalized support to their customers, enhancing their role as trusted wellness coaches," said Dr. Kent Bradley, Chief Health and Nutrition Officer, Herbalife Nutrition.

In 2019, the company launched its new award-winning mobile app, HN Grow, which provides new distributors, within the first 90 days of joining Herbalife Nutrition, with foundational knowledge, continuing on-demand education, and collaborative resources. The trainings are designed to help improve product knowledge, build business acumen, and support the distributor's ability to build their business more efficiently and effectively.

The app hosts eLearning modules, podcasts, and on-demand videos, as well as badges, certificates, and the ability to share content with other users. The app was launched as a pilot test in three countries, and today it is available in 38 countries.

Three-month data collected by the company indicated the users of the HN Grow app outperformed non-users in sales in countries where it has launched. Collected data also indicated that the app is meeting individual needs of distributors as app users were purchasing more products and building their role as trusted wellness coaches, implying they were better informed than non-app users.

The awards from both Brandon Hall and eLearning Network were judged by independent industry experts and executives based upon the products innovation, differentiators, value proposition, and measurable impact.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

