Demandbase Recognized as a Leader on a Whopping 33 G2 Winter Grids

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the B2B go-to-market leader, today announced it has been named an industry leader on a grand total of 33 of G2's Winter Grids. The G2 Grid® Reports come from real user ratings and are based on satisfaction and market presence scores. Demandbase earned the top spot for nine of the categories, between its Account-Based Experience (ABX) and Sales Intelligence Cloud solutions. The Demandbase ABM platform was marked a leader in Account-Based Analytics, Account-Based Orchestration Platforms, Attribution, Demand Side Platform (DSP), Account Data Management and Marketing Account Intelligence. The Sales Intelligence Cloud, powered by InsideView, was a leader in Market Intelligence, Marketing Account Intelligence and Sales Intelligence.

"This is yet another quarter in which we've been at the top of G2's rankings, and our presence across 33 grids is truly remarkable," says Brewster Stanislaw, chief product officer at Demandbase. "What's most meaningful about these ratings is that they're driven by our customers – the folks who know our product in and out from using it everyday. This is clear evidence that the key product updates and strategic acquisitions we've made this past year are paying off. We're defining the future of the B2B go-to-market space and it's a huge honor to have our customers recognize this. We're delivering meaningful business outcomes with our products and we're going to accelerate the pace of the innovation in 2022 and beyond."

Demandbase celebrated great achievements in product development, industry recognition and other notable areas in 2021. It has also been listed as a leader in many prior G2 reports, including multiple categories in the Fall, Summer and Spring 2021 Grids. InsideView, a Demandbase company, has also been a leader in the same areas for the last 11 quarters in a row and was recognized in G2's "Top 50 Best Sales Products 2021" and the "Top 50 Best Marketing Products 2021."

To learn more about what real users have to say, or leave your own review of Demandbase on G2's review page, please visit https://www.g2.com/products/demandbase-abm-platform/reviews .

About Demandbase

Demandbase is transforming the way B2B companies go-to-market. Demandbase One is the most complete suite of B2B go-to-market solutions, connecting the leading account-based experience, advertising, sales intelligence, and B2B data solutions so marketing and sales teams at the biggest and fastest-growing companies can collaborate faster, share intelligence, and experience explosive growth. For more information about Demandbase, visit: www.demandbase.com .

