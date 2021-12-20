STERIBITE® Announces Merger with PMG, LLC

CLEVELAND, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STERIBITE, LLC, a medical device company focused on developing unique, disposable products that improve patient safety and surgeon satisfaction, today announced it has gained controlling interest via a merger with Precision Manufacturing Group, LLC (PMG), a contract manufacturer in Wooster, Ohio. PMG makes the stainless-steel shafts for the Steribite® disposable kerrison rongeur.

Kerrison rongeurs are instruments used to remove bone on all spine procedures and are critical in one of the stages of the operation; however current practice utilizes reusable kerrison rongeurs that are difficult to clean and keep sharp, raising the risk of possible dural tears, bio-burden and infection. The Steribite® disposable, single-use rongeur is the company's first product to market and it solves the problems of re-usable kerrisons by providing a sharp, safe and sterile product for every case.

STERIBITE, LLC Chief Executive Officer John A. Redmond offers: "We are extremely pleased with this merger with our critical manufacturing partner. It will allow us to move additional manufacturing steps in-house, and with all the problems associated with the supply chain and manufacturing overseas, we think a completely U.S. manufactured product is critical to our success. It will enhance our value by reducing costs, manufacturing time and improve our quality control. It will also give us another revenue source since PMG manufactures spinal implants and instruments for other companies, an area we want to grow."

PMG, LLC CEO Casey Zace, who will become COO of Steribite added: "We are excited to become part of the Steribite team. We've had a close relationship, as one of their key suppliers for the last few years and it is a natural fit to combine the two organizations."

STERIBITE, LLC is a privately held medical device company.

CONTACT:

John A. Redmond

Chief Executive Officer

www.Steribite.com

1.866.241.2104

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE STERIBITE, LLC