New Luxury Condominiums at Snow King Mountain to Break Ground in 2022 ASTREA Development Acquires Last Sites to Build Ski-in, Ski-out Access to Popular Jackson Hole Ski Resort

JACKSON, Wyo., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new ski-in, ski-out luxury condominium development is coming to the heart of Snow King Mountain. Phase 1 of the project, which is led by privately held real estate development and investment company ASTREA Development LLC, will feature a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units and is expected to break ground in summer 2022. ASTREA's acquisition of the properties at 553 and 725 Upper Snow King Loop Road represent the last available sites zoned for luxury condominium development in accordance with the Snow King Resort Master Plan.

Located on the eastern edge of Snow King Mountain, the 34 planned residences boast unmatched views of the Teton Mountain Range, the National Elk Refuge, and downtown Jackson. The units will feature underground parking and secured storage rooms for skies, bikes, kayaks and more. The slope-side retreat also has prime proximity to the restaurants, shops and attractions in Jackson.

"We're honored for the opportunity to join the Jackson community and help create wonderful experiences and places for all who visit Snow King Mountain," said Bob Liberi, President of ASTREA. "Jackson Hole is an extraordinary place that leaves a lasting impression on each person, something I know personally, and having the chance to add to that with the new condo development is exciting."

Future condo residents will benefit from being in a location highly walkable to the Town of Jackson, as well as front-door, year-round access to the variety of outdoor recreational activities offered at and surrounding Snow King Mountain's expanded grounds and new summit gondola.

For more information, visit ASTREAdevelopment.com.

About ASTREA

ASTREA Development, LLC is a privately held real estate development and investment company based in Dallas, Texas. The company manages a vast spectrum of real estate products including healthcare, mixed-use, multifamily, residential, and class-A office. For more information, visit ASTREAdevelopment.com.

