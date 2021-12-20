Liquid Meta to Begin Trading on the NEO Exchange on December 22, 2021

Liquid Meta is a decentralized finance infrastructure and technology company focused on generating cash flow in the fast-growing DeFi segment of the blockchain industry

Liquid Meta is a DeFi and Web3.0 focused business within proof-of-stake (PoS) based networks

The Company is building proprietary software and tools to access, automate and unlock the tremendous growth within decentralized finance

Liquid Meta is led by a seasoned management team and board of directors with experience scaling growth companies in the public markets

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Liquid Meta Capital Holdings Ltd. ("Liquid Meta" or the "Company"), a decentralized finance infrastructure and technology company, today announced that the Company has received final approval to list its common shares on the Neo Exchange Inc. (the "Neo Exchange"). Trading is expected to commence at market open on December 22, 2021 under the symbol LIQD.

"Global asset classes continue to be digitized at an incredible pace. Blockchain has created the ability to move capital frictionlessly over the internet which is revolutionizing the way people make payments. Decentralized finance (DeFi) replaces financial intermediaries with smart contracts to enable seamless financial contracts. DeFi is one of the fastest growing opportunities in cryptocurrency and Liquid Meta is positioned to build the critical infrastructure to monetize this once in a lifetime transition," said Jonathan Wiesblatt, CEO of Liquid Meta.

Over the next 12-months Liquid Meta will be focused on scaling its niche liquidity mining operation while advancing the development of tools and software products to onboard other pools of capital looking to monetize the growth of DeFi.

About Liquid Meta

Liquid Meta is a decentralized finance infrastructure and technology company that is powering the next generation of open-access protocols and applications. The Company is creating the bridge between traditional and decentralized finance while ushering in a new era of financial infrastructure that benefits anyone, anywhere.

About the Neo Exchange Inc.

The Neo Exchange Inc. is Canada's Tier 1 stock exchange for the innovation economy, bringing together investors and capital raisers within a fair, liquid, efficient, and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO puts investors first and provides access to trading across all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. NEO lists companies and investment products seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

