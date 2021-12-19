HB Antwerp Announces the Launch of Signum - The First Luxury Brand Born in the Metaverse - With Release of NFTs

Signum will bridge the physical and digital worlds in the diamond industry

ANTWERP, Belgium, Dec. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HB Antwerp, the entrepreneurial diamond start-up, is proud to announce the release of the first luxury brand created by nature and born in the Metaverse, Signum.

With Signum, we created a new diamond brand for consumers of the future.

Signum is an experiential diamond brand aimed at a new generation of luxury consumers who value self-expression, transparency, and sustainability. Signum leverages its unique business model and blockchain technology to link physical and digital diamond ownership, merging them into a single community. Signum intends to empower its community to:

be co-creators and designers of physical polished diamonds expertly carved from natural rough diamonds;

invest in products that will keep their value via non fungible tokens (NFTs); and

have a positive impact on the lives of millions of people in Africa through Signum's economic and social investments in each diamond's country of origin.

To celebrate the creation of the brand and its dual digital/physical origin, Signum collaborated with NFT community Next Decade to develop an inaugural product drop of diamond-inspired NFTs.

BunsLandxSignum is a collection of 12 "metarough" diamond NFTs. Each represents a specific rough diamond and reflects the stone's unique composition and future potential for transformation into multiple "metapolished" diamonds. Purchasers will gain access to future NFT drops and join the exclusive BunsLand community. The NFTs are available for purchase via https://store.buns.land/.

"With Signum, we created a new diamond brand for consumers of the future, marrying a product steeped in tradition with a non-traditional approach. We view diamonds as art, created in nature, shaped by creativity and innovation," said Shai de Toledo, Co-founder, HB Antwerp. "Through the first-edition BunsLandxSignum NFTs, we are offering open-access investment opportunities in rough diamonds as we enter a new era in luxury goods."

"People are going to consume more and more digital products in the coming days, and Signum is one of the pioneer luxury brands innovating in this space, the Metaverse," said Alexandre Frih, Founder, Next Decade. "With BunsLand, we are proud to enable Signum to enter successfully into this digital era."

About Signum

Signum is a luxury experience brand that links physical and digital diamond ownership. Signum gives consumers the opportunity to foster the co-creation of a diamond in whatever form is the greatest expression of their individual self, beginning with a rough natural diamond. Through its unique business model and use of blockchain technology, Signum removes its customers from the limitations, conventions and expectations that exist within the traditional diamond buying experience and instead encourages creativity for a truly customizable experience.

About HB Antwerp

HB Antwerp is a diamond company based in Antwerp focused on technology-driven sourcing, analyzing, cutting and polishing of diamonds. HB is applying an innovative methodology designed to simplify the complexities and challenges of the global diamond supply chain and enhance transparency. HB Antwerp authenticates each stage of its value chain using its own unique blockchain and traceability proprietary technologies.

