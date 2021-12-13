The Vistria Group Launches New Podcast Series on the Future of Capitalism Three-Episode Volume Available Now on all Streaming Platforms

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vistria Group is excited to announce the launch of a new podcast series, The Future of Capitalism. The podcast is available now on all streaming platforms and can be accessed here .

The first three-episode volume features discussions with Harvard Business School University Professor Rebecca Henderson, CalPERS CEO Marcie Frost, and Connecticut Treasurer Shawn Wooden.

"Capitalism has driven extraordinary growth, innovation and opportunity for humankind, but the system is far from perfect," said Martin Nesbitt, Senior Partner and co-CEO at The Vistria Group. "Vistria was founded on the belief that investment success is inextricably linked to the prosperity of our communities. We're excited to advance this dialogue with like-minded thought leaders who are committed to advancing purpose across the investment landscape."

Over the past several years, The Vistria Group has convened academics, investors, policymakers, and entrepreneurs in the pursuit of advancing the dialogue around the Future of Capitalism. The firm's podcast is an effort to expand the conversation to a broader set of stakeholders.

"We are pleased to be able to showcase the ideas and solutions that can contribute to a more equitable and sustainable form of capitalism," said Mona Sutphen, Partner and Head of Investment Strategies at The Vistria Group.

The Future of Capitalism podcast showcases a variety of perspectives and approaches to these challenges. Hear from Rebecca Henderson, Harvard Business School University professor and author of Reimagining Capitalism in a World on Fire, on how non-financial metrics are taking hold as a measure of business success. CalPERS CEO Marcie Frost talks with Marty Nesbitt about how the nation's largest pension fund is tackling topics such as board diversity and Connecticut Treasurer Shawn Wooden highlights how he views Environmental, Social, and Governance considerations as material during the investment decision process.

"Our investment philosophy is predicated on the view that every business in America relies on a functioning and thriving society to succeed, so focusing on solutions to ensure stability for future generations is critical," said Kip Kirkpatrick, Senior Partner and Co-CEO of The Vistria Group. "We know this will be a long journey, but we hope you will enjoy listening and exploring these issues with us."

Access the podcast here . We welcome your feedback and engagement on this new initiative.

About The Vistria Group

The Vistria Group is a Chicago-based private investment firm focused on investing in middle market companies in the health care, education, and financial services sectors. Vistria's team is comprised of highly experienced operating partners and private equity executives with proven track records of working with management teams in building innovative, market-leading companies. For more information, please visit www.vistria.com.

