PrimeRevenue Named a World's Best Supply Chain Finance Provider by Global Finance Magazine

ATLANTA, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeRevenue, Inc., the leading platform for B2B payments and working capital solutions, has been recognized by Global Finance Magazine as a World's Best Supply Chain Finance Provider in the Best Platform Connecting Buyers/Sellers/Financial Institutions category.

As a pioneer in global B2B payments, the PrimeRevenue SurePay platform connects the entire supply chain by improving working capital and automating digital payments. Thousands of companies around the world leverage one streamlined platform to increase payment visibility, enhance control, and improve cash flow. (PRNewsfoto/PrimeRevenue, Inc.)

In its fifteenth year, the award acknowledges institutions who have best adapted to the pandemic landscape while supporting clients' ability to continue business operations. Winners are determined by Global Finance's editorial review board along with industry analysts, corporate executives, and technology experts. Evaluation criteria includes market share and global coverage, product innovation, customer service, technology, execution skills and client-specific implementations.

A key innovation for PrimeRevenue has been the launch of the SurePay Platform, which allows the company to address a broader range of B2B payment needs. As the first tool of its kind, the SurePay Platform streamlines B2B payment services to enable easy, accessible early and on-time payment solutions for the entire global supply chain as well as providing suppliers much-needed visibility into payments.

"PrimeRevenue continually seeks new ways our technology can problem solve and connect global supply chains," said Gavin Cicchinelli, COO of PrimeRevenue. "We strive to help clients eliminate payment roadblocks, improve cash flow, and achieve financial transparency. Expanding the company's products to include on-time payments at invoice maturity has been a wonderful complement to our core business of early payment through supply chain finance and dynamic discounting. This has precipitated groundbreaking innovations in B2B payments, and we are honored to be recognized for our accomplishments in this space."

About PrimeRevenue

As a pioneer in global B2B payments, the PrimeRevenue SurePay Platform connects the entire supply chain by improving working capital and automating digital payments. Thousands of companies around the world leverage one streamlined platform to increase payment visibility, enhance control, and improve cash flow. PrimeRevenue is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in London, Prague, Hong Kong, and Melbourne. Additional information about PrimeRevenue can be found at www.primerevenue.com and connect on Twitter @primerevenue and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/primerevenue .

Media Contact: Ariane Wolff, Warner Communications, ariane@warnerpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PrimeRevenue, Inc.