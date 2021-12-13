Nevro Announces Three Podium Presentations from SENZA-PDN and SENZA-NSRBP Clinical Trials Have Been Accepted for Late-Breaking Abstract Sessions at NANS 2022 Annual Meeting

Nevro Announces Three Podium Presentations from SENZA-PDN and SENZA-NSRBP Clinical Trials Have Been Accepted for Late-Breaking Abstract Sessions at NANS 2022 Annual Meeting SENZA-PDN 18-Month Follow-Up Results, 12-Month Crossover Results and Analysis of Healthcare Resource Utilization to be Presented on January 15, 2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is providing innovative, evidence-based solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced that three abstracts for Painful Diabetic Neuropathy (PDN) and Non-Surgical Refractory Back Pain (NSRBP) were accepted for podium presentation at the 2022 North American Neuromodulation Society Annual Meeting (NANS 2022) and will be presented during the late-breaking plenary sessions on January 15, 2022. Following these data presentations, Nevro plans to issue a press release summarizing the results.

Painful Diabetic Neuropathy (PDN)

Nevro's PDN data presentation ("Durability of 10-kHz Spinal Cord Stimulation for Painful Diabetic Neuropathy-18-Month Multicenter Randomized Controlled Trial Results") will highlight complete 18-month follow-up results, including 12-month crossover results and analysis of healthcare resource utilization. Nevro's SENZA-PDN trial is the largest randomized controlled trial (RCT) of spinal cord stimulation (SCS) treatment completed thus far with 216 randomized subjects. Results will be presented by Erika A. Petersen, MD, from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, on January 15, 2022 from 8:40 am – 8:55 am ET during the Plenary Session III: Late-Breaking Clinical Trials.

Non-Surgical Refractory Back Pain (NSRBP)

Nevro's NSRBP data presentation ("Twelve-month Outcomes from RCT: 10kHz Spinal Cord Stimulation for Treating Non-surgical Refractory Back Pain") will feature 12-month outcomes from its SENZA-NSRBP RCT investigating 10 kHz SCS for treating non-surgical refractory back pain, with 159 randomized participants from 15 study centers. Results will be presented by Leonardo Kapural, MD, PhD, from Carolinas Pain Institute, Winston-Salem, NC on January 15, 2022 from 9:25 am – 9:40 am ET during the Plenary Session III: Late-Breaking Clinical Trials.

A second abstract presentation ("Cost-effectiveness of 10kHz Spinal Cord Stimulation for the Treatment of Non-Surgical Refractory Back Pain") will feature the cost-effectiveness of 10 kHz SCS for treating NSRBP. Results will be presented by Jessica Jameson, MD, from Axis Spine Center, Coeur d'Alene, ID on January 15, 2022 from 5:15 pm – 5:25 pm ET during the Abstract Session VI.

Internet Posting of Information

Nevro routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the "Investor Relations" section of its website at www.nevro.com. The company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Nevro website regularly for important information about Nevro.

About Nevro

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on providing innovative products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. Nevro has developed and commercialized the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The Senza® System, Senza II™ System, and the Senza® Omnia™ System are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary 10 kHz Therapy. Senza, Senza II, Senza Omnia, HFX, HXF Coach, HFX Cloud, HFX Connect, Nevro and the Nevro logo are trademarks of Nevro Corp.

To learn more about Nevro, connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Investors and Media:

Julie Dewey, IRC

Nevro Corp.

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corp Communications

650-433-3247 | julie.dewey@nevro.com

.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nevro Corp.