InventHelp Inventor Develops Decorative Wall Décor (OTW-851)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have created a decorative way to represent, support, and display your favorite team logos," said an inventor, from Manchester, Tenn., "so I invented KIRKOS INSIGNIA SHIELDS. My design will provide a unique addition to any room or collection."

The invention provides an original way to display pride in a team, branch of the service, school, etc. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional decorations. As a result, it will spark attention and enhance the appearance of any room. This invention features an eye-catching design that is easy to display and ideal for all households, sports bars, stadiums, businesses, etc. Additionally, it is producible in any design variation and a prototype/model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Ottawa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OTW-851, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

