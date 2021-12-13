Give Blck Announces Rebrand as Giving Gap and Sets New, Bold Goals under CEO Aisha Alexander-Young

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Give Blck, a digital platform that raises the visibility of a steadily-growing list of now over 800 Black-founded and Black-led nonprofits, announced today the launch of a new name and brand, Giving Gap. The change comes as the company sets audacious goals to eradicate the dire and systemic disparities in philanthropic giving.

Giving Gap Logo

"Charitable investment in Black-founded nonprofits is a critical – yet often forgotten – piece to tackling systemic racism," said Giving Gap Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Aisha Alexander-Young. "Our new identity sheds a light on the existing giving gap, its impact on Black communities and the need to tackle it in order to advance racial equity, especially as Black-founded organizations are more likely to center the needs of the Black communities they serve, employ Black people and empower Black leaders."

The organization continues to build upon a strong foundation laid by Giving Gap's founders, who launched the platform in September 2020 amidst the global demands to address systemic inequities. Since August 2021, CEO Aisha Alexander-Young has been leading Giving Gap's efforts to strengthen partnerships, cultivate the Board of Directors and identify opportunities for expanding the donor platform and leveraging synergies among donors and Black-founded organizations.

"Our next chapter as Giving Gap marks a critical point in our organization's trajectory to accelerate our revolutionary movement advancing equity for Black communities," expressed founder and Giving Gap Board President Christina Lewis. "We're thrilled with the continued progress and evolution of our mission, and we're ready to close the giving gap."

Black-founded philanthropic organizations and causes are disproportionately underfunded as they only receive $1 billion out of the $450 billion given to charities annually. Recently, Giving Gap has also set new goals to galvanize an additional billion dollars in funding and in-kind support as well as mobilize one million individuals to support Black-founded nonprofits with the goal to close the giving gap.

"We're grateful for Giving Gap and its commitment to showcasing the life-changing work Black-founded nonprofits are doing. After being discovered on Giving Gap's platform, CHOOSE 180 received $150,000 from the Public Welfare Foundation to support our work for the Black community," said Sean Goode, Executive Director of CHOOSE 180.

What started as a spreadsheet has evolved into a trailblazing movement with the help of Giving Gap's supporters, including Ford Foundation, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Microsoft, and partnerships with organizations like GivingTuesday, Charity Navigator and more.

"Giving is a powerful way that each one of us can use our personal agency to build the kind of world we wish to see," said Asha Curran, CEO of GivingTuesday. "Giving Gap offers an important opportunity for givers of all types to lift up historically excluded and under-resourced organizations that are working year-round to strengthen communities and drive long-term, systemic change."

"At Charity Navigator, we believe that injustice cannot be tolerated and as such, it is critical to actively address racial inequities in giving," stated Charity Navigator President & CEO Michael Thatcher. "That's why we are looking forward to continue growing our partnership with Giving Gap and supporting their ground-breaking endeavor to raise awareness and funds for Black-founded nonprofits."

Work & Co, which designed and developed the original site that launched in the fall of 2020, also led the new Giving Gap brand identity and redesigned website. The name change is effective immediately.

About Giving Gap

Giving Gap is dedicated to ensuring sustained commitments to and elevating the visibility of local Black-led and Black-founded nonprofits serving Black communities. To date, over 800 organizations are part of its wide network across an array of sectors from Arts & Culture, Career Mobility, Criminal Justice, Environment, Technology and more. For additional details visit givinggap.org or @givinggap on social media.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Giving Gap