Flatiron Realty Capital Commits $250M in Capital Deployment Toward Southeast Expansion in Q1 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flatiron Realty Capital, a tech-enabled real estate portfolio lender, today announced the Company has allocated substantial capital toward business development efforts and Southeast geographic expansion initiatives in 2022. Rapidly spiking inflation and associated interest rate uncertainty has presented significant challenges for many mortgage originators. As a privately funded lender with institutional partnerships within the securitization markets and nontraditional access to capital, Flatiron Realty Capital is poised to navigate impending market dynamics. With a demonstrated track record of success amidst market volatility, a full suite of proprietary product offerings, and industry-leading application to fund turn times, Flatiron is well-positioned to expand the Company's geographic footprint.

Flatiron plans to accelerate its growth trajectory in 2022 and is actively seeking expansion opportunities in the Southeast geographic region, with a specific focus in the South Florida market. Given recent demographic trends within the Southeast region, coupled with the COVID-19 crisis environment and resulting shifts toward increased remote work flexibility, the South Florida market has experienced a significant influx of residents in need of housing. Additionally, record high Home Price Appreciation (HPA) levels observed in recent months continue to place pressure on entry-level homebuyers. This confluence of external market factors has created opportunity for real estate investors and the long-term SFR (Single Family Rental) market according to Flatiron.

"The demographics within the South Florida market present opportunity for real estate investors across the entire lending spectrum – from affordable housing rental opportunities to renovation of high-end, luxury properties," said Robert Talas, Co-founder & Principal of Flatiron. "In today's market, we are seeing greater rental opportunity as HPA levels push entry-level buyers out of the market. Separately, many working professionals previously residing in urban areas are leveraging the ability to work remotely and migrating to suburban communities with Florida presenting a premier option given accessibility, relative affordability, and general quality of life. In recent months, Flatiron has also assisted several foreign nationals exhibiting increased interest in seeking real estate investment opportunities in the Southeast region."

Flatiron Realty Capital recently established a physical presence in the South Florida market, opening a local office that features a high-touch, high-tech customer experience. Flatiron provides customized service offerings and portfolio lending products with loan amounts ranging from $100K to $15M in order to meet the widespread needs of real estate investors in the Southeast market. "Given current housing inventory levels and competition in the market, it becomes exponentially more critical that real estate investors partner with credible lenders featuring an expansive product set, knowledge of the local market, and consistent speed of service," said Robert Talas. "In 2021, Flatiron Realty Capital experienced record highs in both purchase and refinance volume while maintaining expeditious turn times and high quality of service. In the year ahead, we remain committed to delivering upon our value proposition and helping real estate investors achieve their goals by extending Flatiron's institutional capabilities to mortgage sales professionals and third-party originators alike."

Flatiron's fully integrated real estate lending platform offers alternative sources of retail and third-party originated financing opportunities to accredited borrowers and real estate professionals. For more information, visit flatironrealtycapital.com .

ABOUT FLATIRON REALTY CAPITAL

Founded in 2018, Flatiron is a privately funded real estate portfolio lender specializing in bridge, rehabilitation, ground-up construction, and land financing, in addition to 30-year rental investment products. Prior to founding Flatiron, the firm's three principals have personally funded over $600M in real estate transactions and originated approximately $2 billion in loan volume.

