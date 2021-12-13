Family Entertainment Television, Inc. Acquires John Wayne Films for FMC and FETV

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Entertainment Television, Inc. announced today it has licensed a hand-picked selection of films starring the legendary John Wayne, which will air on both FMC and FETV beginning in January of 2022 and continuing through June. The featured titles include some of The Duke's most iconic characters and storylines including Big Jake, Rio Bravo, and The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.

Family Movie Classics

"We are thrilled to bring these beloved films to our audience, and to feature them in not one, but two weekly destination blocks," said Jaclyn Rann Cohen, EVP Content Acquisitions and Strategy for FETV and FMC. "The FETV and FMC audience have been eagerly awaiting our expansion into film, and we couldn't be more excited to kick things off with this curated list of titles."

Beginning January 14th, FMC will air a film starring John Wayne every Friday and Saturday night at 8p ET and 11p ET, respectively. The same title will air on Sunday at 3p ET on FETV.

About FMC

FMC (Family Movie Classics) is available nationwide to nearly 10 million households through Dish Network (channel 387).

About FETV

FETV (Family Entertainment Television) is available nationwide to nearly 50 million households through DirecTV (channel 323), Dish Network (channel 82), Spectrum, Verizon FiOS (channel 245), AT&T U-verse (channel 578), Sling TV, Frndly TV, VIDGO, Comcast (select markets), and dozens of other cable systems. FETV is dedicated to providing American households with … Real. Family. Entertainment.™

