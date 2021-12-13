Commercial Metals Company Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Conference Call Webcast Details

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC), in conjunction with its first quarter earnings release for fiscal 2022, invites you to listen to its conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central) with Barbara Smith, Chairman, President & CEO and Paul Lawrence, Senior Vice President & CFO.

The teleconference will also be available via webcast. To access the webcast (in listen-only mode), please visit Commercial Metals Company's Web site at www.cmc.com .

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metals products, and provide related materials and services through a network of facilities that includes seven electric arc furnace ("EAF") mini mills, two EAF micro mills, one rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the United States and Poland.

View original content:

SOURCE Commercial Metals Company