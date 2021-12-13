Carenet Health Adds Three Leaders to Executive Team in Anticipation of Rapid Growth

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carenet Health, a provider of 24/7 healthcare engagement and telehealth solutions, is welcoming three additional leaders to its executive team this month. The move is part of the organization's plan to fuel expansion in 2022.

David Mulligan has joined Carenet as Executive Vice President (EVP) – Technology. Mulligan is a seasoned technology executive, most recently serving as chief operating and chief technology officer at PhyzData Healthcare Solutions. During his tenure as CIO at Acelity (formerly KCI), he led IT teams in the U.S. and around the world, including the UK, Netherlands, Germany, India and Australia. He is an Arizona State University graduate with a B.S. in applied mathematics, and he received his MBA from Regis University.

Brad Richardson has been named EVP – Sales at Carenet. Richardson is an executive sales leader with more than 25 years of success in helping large corporations achieve world-class business partnerships. Previously, he was global vice president for business development at Sykes Enterprises, where he was responsible for financial services sales and client relationship management for Sykes Americas and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa). Richardson is a Lake Forest College alumnus.

Christopher Rogers has joined Carenet as EVP – Client Operations. Rogers is a service delivery, customer care and acquisitions integration expert with 20+ years of international and domestic experience, primarily in the healthcare, financial services, communications and technology industries. Most recently, he served as executive integration advisor for Sitel Group and chief security officer and deputy CIO at Sykes Enterprises (acquired by Sitel Group). He is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and has served on a number of prestigious executive advisory boards, including the Forbes Technology Council.

Carenet Health President Mick Mazour said adding these professionals to the company's already high-caliber leadership team will better equip the company for organic and external growth and solution enhancements. "Our team members, markets, client base and reputation have put Carenet on an excellent path. What's next is going to be one of the most exciting times in our company's history."

More Information: Carenet Health is one of the healthcare industry's leading consumer engagement and telehealth partners—providing consumer engagement, clinical support, virtual care and advocacy solutions on behalf of 250+ of the nation's premier health plans, providers, health systems and Fortune 500 companies. One in four Americans have access to Carenet's services. Carenet is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with additional office locations in New Mexico, Maine and the Philippines. Visit carenethealth.com.

