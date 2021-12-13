Proven tech leader will build on company's long-term commitment to technology excellence, further simplifying the mortgage process and delivering seamless solutions to customers and loan originators, all powered by proprietary mello® platform

Bill Wied joins loanDepot as senior vice president and chief technology officer Proven tech leader will build on company's long-term commitment to technology excellence, further simplifying the mortgage process and delivering seamless solutions to customers and loan originators, all powered by proprietary mello® platform

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- loanDepot.com, LLC, a subsidiary of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: "LDI"), the nonbank lending innovator that uses its proprietary mello® technology to transform the mortgage industry, today announced that Bill Wied has joined the company as senior vice president and chief technology officer.

loanDepot logo. (PRNewsFoto/LoanDepot.com, LLC) (PRNewsfoto/LD Holdings Group LLC)

"We founded our company with the laser-focused goal of creating an optimized, seamless digital experience that would exceed the expectations of today's digital-savvy customer," said Founder and CEO Anthony Hsieh. "To that end, we have invested heavily to create our proprietary mello® platform, which has been carefully engineered to bring our goal to fruition. We've assembled the greatest minds in technology, including our Chief Digital Officer George Brady and now Chief Technology Officer Bill Wied, to continue to build on this legacy as we double down on our commitment to technology and innovation."

A relatively young company as compared to its industry peers, loanDepot has quickly established itself as a nimble and fast-paced organization with a bold commitment to technology—and to bringing the transformative digital experiences found in other sectors to the slow-to-evolve mortgage space. Hsieh's deep passion for using technology to simplify the mortgage process led to the delivery of seamless, easy-to-use solutions for customers and loan originators. The company's mello® platform has revolutionized the sector and serves as the foundation for all of its technological innovations. As a result of its tireless dedication and customer-centric focus, loanDepot has quickly propelled itself to a position as the nation's second largest retail nonbank lender.

Adding a leader of Wied's caliber and experience, following the appointment of George Brady earlier this year, underscores the company's success in attracting the nation's top technology talent while fostering a strong culture of innovation and technical excellence.

"Delivering a seamless, best-in-class digital mortgage experience through unparalleled technology is our No. 1 goal," said Brady. "Bill's reputation and proven leadership across a range of innovative products and technologies, and his experience at all levels of strategic planning, product engineering and organizational development, make him an incredible asset to our team. His passion for loanDepot's technological vision of continuous innovation and excellence will play a critical role in our ongoing pursuit to transform the entire home ownership journey."

Wied, who reports to Brady, brings a nearly 30-year track record of technology, innovation and leadership across a variety of respected global financial technology firms, including Bank of America, Paymetric and Worldpay. He was most recently chief technology officer at FIS, where he led a comprehensive transformation of that company's global money movement capability.

"I'm thrilled to join Team loanDepot and have closely observed the company's astounding achievements in the hyper competitive mortgage lending space," said Wied. "Most important, I'm impressed with Anthony's vision and success in effectively developing and leveraging proprietary technology to better serve our customers throughout the homeownership journey. I'm excited to partner with George and the broader team to build upon this dynamic legacy and further revolutionize the mortgage lending industry to meet the changing expectations of consumers."

About loanDepot

loanDepot (NYSE: LDI) is a digital commerce company committed to serving its customers throughout the home ownership journey. Since its launch in 2010, loanDepot has revolutionized the mortgage industry with a digital-first approach that makes it easier, faster and less stressful to purchase or refinance a home. Today, as the nation's second largest retail mortgage lender, loanDepot enables customers to achieve the American dream of homeownership through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life's most complex transactions. With headquarters in Southern California and offices nationwide, loanDepot is committed to serving the communities in which its team lives and works through a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts.

Media Contact:

Jonathan Fine

VP, Public Relations

(781) 248-3963

jfine@loandepot.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE loanDepot, Inc.