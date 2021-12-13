THE BAHAMAS NAMED A WINNER IN THE 2021 UNWTO TOURISM VIDEO COMPETITION

Video Promoting the Exuma Cays Land & Sea Park Honoured as Best in The Americas

NASSAU, Bahamas, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Islands of The Bahamas have been recognized by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) as a best-in-class example of destinations harnessing the power of tourism for sustainable development. The country received the top honour for The Americas region in the 'Tourism and the Decade of Action" category of the 2021 UNWTO Tourism Video Competition, with a winning entry that put a spotlight on the Exuma Cays Land & Sea Park.

"It is with great pride that I celebrate this exceptional recognition from the United Nations World Tourism Organization," said Deputy Prime Minster The Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Bahamas Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. "I can say with much certainty that The Exumas is one of the most beautiful places on earth and a top destination for visitors coming to The Bahamas. The preservation efforts undertaken at the Exuma Cays Land & Sea Park are critically important in ensuring future generations can enjoy the natural magnificence of this area and all of The Bahamas."

The 'Tourism and the Decade of Action' category sought out remarkable examples of countries using film and promotional videos to directly or indirectly highlight one or more of the 17 Global Goals outlined in UNWTO's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The video about the Exuma Cays Land & Sea Park is one of the signature experiences highlighted in a collection of enriching stories on Bahamas.com. Shot on location, it is a visually breathtaking two and half minute boat tour that introduces viewers to the park's extraordinary geography and biodiversity and encapsulates The Bahamas' longtime commitment to preserving and protecting its natural resources, while promoting responsible and sustainable tourism.

"This competition was designed to recognize the top visual storytellers from every global region, and so it is a great honor for our work to be named among the very best," said Joy Jibrilu, Director General, The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. "There are so many aspects of tourism that are important to promote, but to be lauded for our sustainability efforts among such a distinctive global community is particularly rewarding."

