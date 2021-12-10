WOODHULL ANNOUNCES HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSIONS Investigating, Promoting and Protecting Human Rights

SILVER SPRING, Md., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodhull Freedom Foundation is excited to announce the launch of a brand new project, Woodhull's Human Rights Commissions. It is fitting to announce this new program on Human Rights Day, 2021 as the Commissions will mirror the theme for the day: EQUALITY: Reducing Inequalities, Advancing Human Rights.

"Our fundamental human right to sexual freedom means that we have a human right to bodily autonomy..." Ricci Levy .

Woodhull is also pleased to announce that Alex Andrews, co-founder of Sex Worker Outreach Project Behind Bars, will be joining our executive staff as the Director of the Human Rights Commissions . From Andrews: "I couldn't be more excited to be joining the Woodhull team. It's time to bring our communities together for strategic conversations about what policies, legislation, and programs will create the change that has to happen."

The purpose of Woodhull's Human Rights Commissions is to investigate, promote or protect human rights. Woodhull believes that populations already disenfranchised by systemic inequalities are also those most likely to have their basic human rights violated. Those are the voices we'll center when addressing a specific issue, identity, or community in the Sexual Freedom Movement. We'll hear testimony from affected populations, research, and recommendations for policy solutions to address violations of our fundamental human rights.

Woodhull's Human Rights Commissions will highlight the strong connections between communities by ensuring a diverse range of voices at the table. Every Commission will have testimony that includes and prioritizes the voices of marginalized people.

From Woodhull's CEO, Ricci Levy: "Our fundamental human right to sexual freedom means that we have a human right to bodily autonomy, that we have the right to make decisions over our own lives and futures. Sexual freedom is about being empowered to make informed choices and Woodhull's Human Rights Commissions will center that right."

Our first Commission, on February 10, 2022, in LA, will be centered on sex work with a focus on the false rhetoric around trafficking at the Super Bowl and the resulting human rights violations. It will be held on February 10, 2022, right in the middle of Super Bowl week. For this first Commission, we'll be hearing the voices of criminal justice reform advocates, sex workers, labor rights activists, health care experts, and researchers.

About Woodhull Freedom Foundation: Founded in 2003, we are the only human rights organization working full time to protect the fundamental human right to sexual freedom.

