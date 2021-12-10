OnPoint Community Credit Union Named Among Oregon's Most Admired Financial Services Companies in 2021

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Portland Business Journal yesterday named OnPoint Community Credit Union one of Oregon's "Most Admired Companies," ranking second in the financial services category. This honor marks OnPoint's 14th consecutive year as one of the state's most admirable credit unions, banks or wealth management firms. The annual list of honorees, which is determined by a survey sent to 3,700 chief executive officers (CEOs) across Oregon and Southwest Washington, evaluates companies across all industries based on innovation, branding and marketing, quality of management, community involvement, and quality of products and services.

"Our employees and members have always been the heart and soul of OnPoint," said Rob Stuart, President and Chief Executive Officer, OnPoint Community Credit Union. "Without the dedication of our employees and the loyalty of our members who continue to choose and trust OnPoint, our historic expansion and charitable giving would not have been possible. This honor is a testament to the people who work and bank here. We look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional experiences and support to our communities, members and employees in 2022."

In 2021, OnPoint significantly grew its service area, opening 20 new branches in Fred Meyer stores across the region, enabling the credit union to add 157 new jobs to local economies and ensure financial services access to more communities. The credit union also expanded its commitment to giving back to its members by introducing new products, including the Green Auto Discount that makes the option for purchasing an electric or hybrid vehicle more accessible, and its new Signature Visa® with Cash Back Rewards, which helps members keep more money in their wallets.

As OnPoint expanded its geographic footprint and financial products, it also increased its support of the communities it serves, donating over $2.2 million to 277 non-profits thus far this year across Oregon and Southwest Washington. A new record for the credit union's annual giving program, OnPoint's donations focused on diversity, equity and inclusion, education, climate change, and services for vulnerable groups of people. Included in OnPoint's giving is a $226,750 donation to The Nature Conservancy in Oregon as part of OnPoint's Green Horizons initiative, which supports members and employees in building a more environmentally and financially sustainable future. Click here to learn more about the many ways OnPoint has supported its communities.

OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oregon, serving 458,000 members and with assets of $9 billion. Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union's membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 28 Oregon counties (Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Coos, Crook, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Gilliam, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler, and Yamhill) and two Washington counties (Skamania and Clark) and their immediate family members. More information is available at www.onpointcu.com or 503-228-7077 or 800-527-3932.

